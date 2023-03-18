HomeSearch

“JOEL EMBIID, YOU ARE UNREAL.”: Twitter Reacts as 76ers Roll on to 7-straight Wins as Cameroonian Moves up to No.1 On MVP Ladder

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 18/03/2023

Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks up the court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is the man of the moment. The Philadelphia 76ers center is putting up historic numbers. While he has been silently putting in the work the whole season, it may have gone unnoticed. Not until now.

JoJo has been in outstanding form over the last few games, and we don’t think it is stopping anytime soon. Over the last few games, there has been no better player. And the 76ers’ social media team’s tweet just a few hours ago sums it up, quite terrifically.

So what exactly has he done? For starters, he is the first center to do this in the NBA:

And he is putting up near-unprecedented numbers in the month of March.

All of his efforts have bore fruits in the form of a stunning 7-game win streak for Philly, the longest in the NBA currently, and he himself has moved up to no.1 on the MVP ladder.

Joel Embiid stuns with 38-13-5 in just 29 minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers roll on to 7th straight win!

Perhaps no other team in the East, aside from the Milwaukee Bucks should be as feared as the 76ers. Their form is no fluke. The MVP candidate did this tonight:

In just three quarters! He checked out at the end of the 3rd and Philly cruised to an easy win. It is time we give this man his flowers. Not only is he leading the league in scoring but he is exploding onto the scene at the right time.

While we don’t think Nikola Jokic’s case as an MVP is any less worthy by any means but as he falters near the finish line, one man is picking up pace.

Twitter’s best reactions to Embiid and why we think he should win the MVP

Twitter is going off and we’ll start with a quote from another big man, Demarcus Cousins, who has publically given Joel his vote.

As this fan summed up, there is no stopping this freight train.

Joel doesn’t want your sympathy.

As he turned 29, we are sure he only asked for one thing and one thing only.

And we’re pretty sure he’s already unguardable, just like this Twitter user feels.

