“JOEL EMBIID, YOU ARE UNREAL.”: Twitter Reacts as 76ers Roll on to 7-straight Wins as Cameroonian Moves up to No.1 On MVP Ladder

Mar 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) walks up the court during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid is the man of the moment. The Philadelphia 76ers center is putting up historic numbers. While he has been silently putting in the work the whole season, it may have gone unnoticed. Not until now.

JoJo has been in outstanding form over the last few games, and we don’t think it is stopping anytime soon. Over the last few games, there has been no better player. And the 76ers’ social media team’s tweet just a few hours ago sums it up, quite terrifically.

JOEL EMBIID, YOU ARE UNREAL. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 17, 2023

So what exactly has he done? For starters, he is the first center to do this in the NBA:

Joel Embiid is the first player with 25+ 35-point games this season. Ties Moses Malone for the most 35-point games by a center in a season since the merger. pic.twitter.com/Cu4txwXELC — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2023

And he is putting up near-unprecedented numbers in the month of March.

Embiid in March: 36.8 PPG

9.0 RPG

2.4 BPG 8 straight 30-points games. pic.twitter.com/1uVo8WDFMw — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2023

All of his efforts have bore fruits in the form of a stunning 7-game win streak for Philly, the longest in the NBA currently, and he himself has moved up to no.1 on the MVP ladder.

Joel Embiid has surpassed Nikola Jokic for the No. 1 spot on the NBA’s MVP ladder. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lyLkjpy21e — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 18, 2023

Joel Embiid stuns with 38-13-5 in just 29 minutes as the Philadelphia 76ers roll on to 7th straight win!

Perhaps no other team in the East, aside from the Milwaukee Bucks should be as feared as the 76ers. Their form is no fluke. The MVP candidate did this tonight:

Embiid tonight: 38 PTS

13 REB

5 AST

4 BLK

16-21 FG In only 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/YfrlyT2ZXe — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2023

In just three quarters! He checked out at the end of the 3rd and Philly cruised to an easy win. It is time we give this man his flowers. Not only is he leading the league in scoring but he is exploding onto the scene at the right time.

Joel Embiid’s last 15 Games: 38 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST, 76% FG

36 PTS, 18 REB, 3 AST, 63% FG

34 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 57% FG

39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 65% FG

39 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 59% FG

42 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 68% FG

31 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 50% FG

35 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 62% FG

27 PTS, 12 REB,… https://t.co/WnzRmpCBrT pic.twitter.com/qM2vbBWePK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 18, 2023

While we don’t think Nikola Jokic’s case as an MVP is any less worthy by any means but as he falters near the finish line, one man is picking up pace.

Twitter’s best reactions to Embiid and why we think he should win the MVP

Twitter is going off and we’ll start with a quote from another big man, Demarcus Cousins, who has publically given Joel his vote.

Boogie Cousins says Joel Embiid deserves MVP “Big Jo deserves his flowers” (Via @shobasketball ) pic.twitter.com/AjKGQ1g6ck — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 16, 2023

As this fan summed up, there is no stopping this freight train.

There is nobody on the face of the planet who can stop Joel Embiid right now Stop. Right now. And APPRECIATE THE GREATNESS! pic.twitter.com/ODXKmIHwh8 — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) March 18, 2023

Joel doesn’t want your sympathy.

Joel Embiid has been the best player in the league this season. Averaging a near 34 PPG which is absurd on great efficiency, 10 rebounds and amazing defense. “Sympathy MVP” my ass lmaoooo. — Hana 🏀🏈🖤 (@HanaHoops) March 17, 2023

As he turned 29, we are sure he only asked for one thing and one thing only.

And we’re pretty sure he’s already unguardable, just like this Twitter user feels.

Pretty sure he’s unguardable. — drew olanoff (@yoda) March 17, 2023

