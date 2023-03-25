Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Suns? Sixers’ 6x All-Star’s Injury Update Amid MVP Sprint

Joel Embiid was not at the Top-3 of the MVP race until January. Two months in, the Philadelphia 76ers’ juggernaut has now taken a giant leap to win his first one against the 2-time defending MVP, Nikola Jokic.

While The Joker still chases, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum might not be able to keep up and rather concentrate on bringing a championship to their team than an individual honor which is now totally Sixers big man’s to lose.

The 6x All-Star has a back-to-back game tonight ahead of him as the Sixers visit Phoenix to play the Suns.

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Phoenix Suns?

Embiid’s tremendous show of 49 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and a block wasn’t enough for his team to beat the Warriors. They went down 120-112 in the loss against the Dubs on Friday.

The Sixers have a Devin Booker problem in front of them. And their MVP candidate, as of now, is not on the injury list that had James Harden, Jalen McDaniels, and Danuel House Jr yesterday. So, expect him to play.

Without James Harden, this team is not as big of a problem. However, after throwing the kitchen sink to get Kevin Durant, the Suns are also not as competent as they once were with Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

The hosts are 0-3 in their last three, before tonight’s game against the 76ers in Footprint Center.

This gameday can seal the MVP race

If Harden doesn’t play, there will be a chance for Embiid to put on another show without The Beard in the starting line-up and make the gap between him and others even bigger.

With the Joker and the Greek Freak playing each other tonight, there is a chance that the MVP race becomes abundantly one-sided with either of them dominating the other.

If both of them play at MVP levels tonight and Joel somehow messes it up, which has a lesser chance of happening, then only the race is going to be closer than it is right now.