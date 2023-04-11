Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Los Angeles Lakers? 3x All-Star’s Latest Injury Update Could Be Worrying For Timberwolves Fans

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a troublesome season that doesn’t seem to have an end anytime soon. They were already struggling with Rudy Gobert’s suspension for punching Kyle Anderson in the team’s last action of the regular season. And now it looks like Karl-Anthony Towns might also miss out on their Play-in encounter with the Lakers.

The Wolves wanted to win before the start of the season, that much was pretty clear when they threw the kitchen sink to get their hands on the 3x DPOY. However, since Gobert came to Minnesota, they have been worse than they were before this season.

They wanted to play two big men to give Towns the necessary support on the post, so he could ball out on offense. But nothing has gone according to plan. It looks like neither of the two men would be available for the team for the most important game of the season.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight vs the Los Angeles Lakers?

As LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and his former teammates D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt would be waiting for them at the Crypto.com Arena, KAT might sit the Tuesday night’s Play-in game out because of his troubling right calf.

Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) April 10, 2023

Towns’ big 30 points and 8 rebounds effort against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday brought them the #8 seed over the Pesky Pelicans.

Without him, there is no chance of them making any kind of upset against the Purple and Gold team that could be looking to win in this game and getting ready for the Grizzlies.

Sitting KAT might just be a tactic by the Wolves

The Wolves had to suspend Rudy Gobert for punching a teammate at least for a game. And they did. Jaden McDaniels, their team’s top defender this season, fractured his arm after punching a wall in the same game for some reason.

Naz Reid was already out indefinitely for a wrist injury. So, they have almost no frontcourt to try and stop The Brow and The King.

Wouldn’t it be better to see this one out and play Pelicans in the next game and try to compete for the last Play-in spot rather than hurrying Towns to play in just a glimmer of hope to win?

But don’t expect this Wolves team to surrender because their opponents are in great form of late while they themselves are severely short-handed.