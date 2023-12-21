“ANT Certainly Thinks He Can Do Anything”: Anthony Edwards’ NFL Claim Gets a Response From Timberwolves HC Chris Finch

Anthony Edwards‘ claim of being able to compete in the NFL and play professional football has been making quite the buzz around the NBA community. He claimed that he would try to compete in the NFL after winning his first NBA title with the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, ANT’s statements have generated mixed reactions from the sporting community, including former Philadelphia 76ers player Lou Williams, who effectively dismissed Ant’s claims.

In the recent episode of the Run It Back podcast, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch also expressed his thoughts on his team’s leading star’s dream of playing professional football. Lou Williams asked Finch about his reaction to hearing Anthony Edwards wanting to be the first NBA player to play in the NFL.

Coach Finch, expressing his confidence in Ant’s athleticism, believes that the Wolves guard could ace any sport,

“[Anthony Edwards] certainly thinks he can do anything, doesn’t matter if it’s NFL or bowling.”

On the flip side, there would certainly be clauses in his contract preventing the star guard from playing major contact sports, which could cause serious injuries. Hinting this, Coach Finch added, “I’m sure he could do it. He’s that type of an athlete, but we are not prepared to give him up right now.”

If Anthony Edwards were to consider playing in the NFL, it would make him comparable to Deion Sanders, who had a commendable career playing both in the MLB and the NFL. It would be quite interesting to see Anthony Edwards in the NFL, given he would also be giving up a lucrative earning opportunity in the NBA for a less lucrative contract in the NFL. Currently paired with Karl-Anthony Towns in the squad, ANT is surely up for a good run in the league.

Coach Chris Finch highly accredits Karl-Anthony Towns for being a glue

Karl Anthony Edwards recently had an incredible 40-point game in a 127-109 win over the Indiana Pacers. Perhaps, KAT has taken a different approach to his game, given his willingness to sacrifice and help the team in offensive and defensive situations. KAT has also found his chemistry with Anthony Edwards, adding to the success of the Timberwolves’ Twin Towers strategy.

Accrediting the Timberwolves forward of his newfound success, head coach Chris Finch remarked, “[Karl-Anthony Towns] in many ways, he’s kind of been the glue to all of this.”

KAT’s willingness to give it all is evident from his post-game statement after his incredible night against the Pacers. Crediting his team and acknowledging their role in the win, KAT talked about the shifting dynamics in the team, “Not the sun, but one of the planets.”

This statement proves that KAT has adopted a team-centered approach, with a young Anthony Edwards taking charge on the court. Nevertheless, this strategy has translated to success, leading the Timberwolves to an impressive 20-6 record and 1st place in the Western Conference table.