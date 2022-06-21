“Is Karrueche Tran Kevin Durant’s new flame?”: Brooklyn Nets superstar and Chris Brown’s ex are spotted in a Nobu in Malibu

The rumor mills are swirling, and it looks like Kevin Durant has found a new flame in the form of Karrueche Tran.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar might not have had the best postseason but he looks set to have a good off-season! He was spotted with Karrueche Tran last night.

Well, well, it looks as though Kevin Durant is having himself an off-season. The former MVP is rarely seen with a significant other but it seems as though last night that changed.

KD was spotted outside a Nobu in Malibu, California. Who was he with? Actress Karrueche Tran is famous for the movie Only For One Night.

Is karrueche tran Kevin Durant’s new girlfriend!!https://t.co/96DPW92eO3 — venu_gopal_rao_fans (@CricketVideos16) June 21, 2022



Kevin Durant to finally get the other ring that has evaded him? He was seen with Karrueche Tran

Too early to tell by the looks of it. We don’t even know if the two are just friends or if something more is boiling underneath.

But Kevin Durant has not been spotted with a woman forever. He was last engaged to WNBA point guard Monica Wright all the way back in 2014.

Karrueche on the other hand dated singer Chris Brown before she took a break to focus on acting. It paid off as she won a Primetime and Daytime Emmy award for her acting. She also dated NFL star Victor Cruz for three years before splitting.

Kevin turns 34 this year, while Karrueche is already 34. The pair were also seen leaving in separate vehicles.

Perhaps, this rumor mill might lead to something substantial and perhaps it might also help Kevin Durant have a much better season.

