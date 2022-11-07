Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Clippers’ Star’s Availability Update Ahead of Monday’s Game

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) sits next to guard John Wall (11) on from the bench in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season healing from a horrible ACL tear. The usual recovery time for such an injury is more than a year. Kawhi’s return was one of the most anticipated events for the Clippers fans. However, things didn’t turn out as expected. The LA star has continued to deal with the aftereffects of his ACL injury.

The 2-time NBA Champions made his season debut along with the team against their city rivals Lakers. Leonard played 21 minutes in the game and looked tired if not injured. The game clearly proved that he wasn’t as match fit as the fans had anticipated.

However, since then, Kawhi Leonard has made just one more appearance. Of the CLippers’ 10 games this season, he has missed 8. And he will likely miss another game this Monday against the Cavaliers.

Kawhi Leonard will be absent vs the Cavaliers

Everyone in the Clippers camp is concerned about Kawhi. He is one of the best defenders in the league and his absence has clearly hurt his squad. However, the Clippers and Ty Lue are more likely thinking about the big picture than the current games and record.

They need Kawhi fit and lethal for the playoffs. With Paul George’s return and John Wall’s addition to the squad, the Clippers will find a way to reach the playoffs.

However, once they are in the playoffs, they will need the Claw to lead the team. That is why Ty Lue and the Clippers are so cautious and taking all the necessary steps to control the situation.

