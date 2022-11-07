Drake, Who Cashed Out $1 Million on the Warriors, Gets Hated on by Chicago Bulls Announcers

The Toronto Raptors hosted the Chicago Bulls tonight at the Scotiabank Arena. Since the game was in Toronto, there was a high probability we would see Drake courtside. The Hip-Hop sensation did not disappoint.

Drake was right there to support his hometown team as the Raptors played the Bulls on the first night of the back-to-back. With him in the audience, the Raptors handed the Bulls a 113-104 defeat.

Fred VanVleet, who returned from injury, led the charge for the North. He scored a game-high 30 points and had 11 assists and five rebounds to go along with the same. Christian Koloko stole the show with his 11 points, seven rebounds, and a whopping six blocks.

During the game, the Chicago Bulls announcers talked about Drake and then said things about his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Also Read: “This Christian Koloko Dude is Better Than Dikembe Mutombo”: NBA Twitter Is Impressed By the Raptors Rookie’s 6 Blocks in a 113-104 W vs Bulls

Bulls announcers mock Drake for the new album, Her Loss

After Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind, the audience was waiting for an old-school Drake album. Turns out a collaboration with 21 Savage is all he needed to bring back the old Drizzy. Within the first few days, the album became a fan favorite.

During the game, the Bulls announcers saw when the camera panned at Drake.

“Drake is here, great seats as always. ”

The other announcer then said,” Yeah, just peeping his album on the plane, ‘Her Loss’”.

The first announcer then asked, “You listened to Drake on your way here, are you a tourist?”

The other announcer replied and said, “No, I was just peeping his music, I don’t know if I’m a fan of it though. This new album didn’t really excite me”.

Why was the Bulls announcer hating on Drake’s new album? 😂🤔 pic.twitter.com/JARTRMQiOM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2022

Also Read: “Don’t Know Whose Job is It to Distribute the Ball!”: Russell Westbrook Indirectly Targets LeBron James After Cavaliers Beat Lakers

This did not sit right with the fans, who took out their displeasure on Twitter.

NBA Twitter reacts to Bulls announcers

Drake is a fan favorite, and has been the way for a good part of the last decade and a half. When the Bulls announcers claimed he wasn’t a fan of the music, NBA Twitter did not hold back.

The man is tripping https://t.co/SQBpVj6W3i — T (@Tanner2raw) November 7, 2022

Drake hearing this rn pic.twitter.com/K6OtuCUwHF — SheLuvDomas (@SheLuvTheHen) November 7, 2022

cringe because it’s better than anything a chicago artist has made — rod🥤 (@fliightsbooked) November 7, 2022

Chicago announcers always salty at something — Embearding (@Ozuna926) November 7, 2022

Also Read: LeBron James Reiterates Hatred Towards Tim Donaghy by Complaining about NBA Referees

We’ll have to wait and see how Drake reacts to the same. Will he get their Canadian entires banned, or will he diss them in his future tracks, or will he just let it ‘Toosie’ slide?

On the other hand, the Raptors would also like to replicate their success tomorrow night as they head to Chicago to meet the Bulls on the back end of the back-to-back.