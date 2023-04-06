Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Suns Release Update Ahead of Game Against Nikola Jokic

Apr 4, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) and forward Kevin Durant (35) talk in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoneix Suns are playing their last home game tonight before Playoffs action begins on April 15th. It is a big game, not only for Kevin Durant and the Suns, but also for the fans. They would want their home team to end things on the home court in the correct fashion as the Nuggets come to town. If the Suns stay in the same form as they did against the Spurs, tonight should be smooth. They beat the Spurs 115-94.

Kevin Durant has played seven games with his new team since the trade deadline. In those seven games, the Suns have gone 7-0. Going unbeaten while Durant and the team are still finding their chemistry has made the fans very excited about what’s to come next.

Kevin Durant will play tonight

After struggling with injuries for a good portion of the season, the Suns look like they’ve put the injury bug behind them at the perfect time. For the fourth straight game, the Suns’ injury report is clean.

No one on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Nuggets — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 5, 2023

This means that Kevin Durant should play tonight as the Nuggets come to town. While the Suns are all healthy, the same can’t be said for the Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable for tonight’s game.

After securing a playoff berth in the last contest, the Suns will have one less pressure on their shoulders and should play this game with more fun and excitement.