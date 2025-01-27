“Dax Getting a Little Spooked”: Cameron Brink Has a Hilarious Reaction to Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel’s Unique Gender Reveal

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and his wife Sydel Curry-Lee are expecting their third child. The former Golden State Warrior has been married to Steph Curry’s sister for over four years, and they’ve been open about the difficulties of the IVF treatments they’ve undergone to be able to have kids. Today was an especially joyous day, as they posted a gender reveal on Instagram for the incoming baby, and after the video took an unexpected turn, it drew a hilarious reaction from Curry-Lee’s friend, Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydel Curry-Lee (@sydelcurrylee)

A game of tic-tac-toe seemed like a fun and simple way to reveal the gender of the couple’s third child. (They already have Dax, 3, and Daryn, 1.) The outcome looked almost certain to be a girl with the way the board was playing out, but when Dax came over to flip the bottom middle square, pandemonium broke out as it revealed the Lees would be having a second boy.

Damion’s exuberant reaction sent Dax stumbling back in surprise, but his dad picked him up and swung him in the air in happiness while yelling, “Shooters shoot, baby! Shooters shoot!”

Brink reacted to the video by saying, “Dax getting a little spooked is killing me,” with a laughing emoji and a couple of hearts.

Brink is currently rehabbing the torn ACL that forced her to miss the end of the 2024 WNBA season and the Paris Olympics. She’s close friends with Sydel, and the two recently announced a new venture together.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee are starting a podcast

Brink and Curry-Lee have been friends for years. Earlier this month, they announced they would be co-hosting a podcast called Straight to Cam. It actually debuts tomorrow, and it promises to go deep into sports, pop culture, and self-care. In a press release announcing the new show, Brink said:

“With Straight to Cam, we’re not just talking about sports—we’re creating a space to celebrate the culture, community and candid moments that make life in the W so unique. I can’t wait for everyone to come along for the ride.”

Brink has stayed busy despite her injury. She got engaged in September to college sweetheart Ben Felter, and in December, she signed a multi-year deal with Unrivaled, the new three-on-three league created by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Brink will make her Unrivaled debut in 2026, but fans can still see and hear her on her podcast, beginning tomorrow.