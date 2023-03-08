“Somebody have Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Number?”: Bobby Portis Reveals How he Influenced his Trade to Bucks and Won an NBA Title

The Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the top teams in the NBA. One of the favorites to win it all this season, Giannis will be hoping his team has what it takes to bring home the gold once more. After all, he secured his first ring back in 2021, defeating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

Much of that roster is still fighting alongside the Greek Freak. Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, and Brook Lopez are but a few. Another key name is Bobby Portis. A man, who in fact, called both Giannis and the Bucks, asking them for a spot on the roster. Rejecting some big offers in the process.

Bobby Portis called Giannis Antetokounmpo and told him he’d help him win an NBA championship

In 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks were just coming off a disappointing season in the NBA Bubble. Giannis Antetokounmpo had managed to take his team to the Eastern Conference semi-finals where they lost to the Miami Heat. Nevertheless, the team showed flashes of brilliance.

It was clear, that all they needed were the right pieces around him, and they could build a championship team. They knew it, and so did other players around the league. This included Bobby Portis.

The young forward had just finished up his contract with the New York Knicks and was looking for a new home and a big lucrative contract. However, as he explained on the Old Man and the Three podcast, the prospect of winning a championship was too enticing. So, he decided to give the Greek Freak a call.

“I was like, “Can I get Giannis’ number or something? Anybody has Giannis’ number?” So I called him myself, and was like, “Ai yo Gian! You don’t me bro and I don’t know you, but I promise I can help y’all win a championship!”. And, six months later we won the championship! It’s one of the craziest stories ever man!”

It certainly was a brilliant move for Portis, Giannis, and Milwaukee. The 2021 championship aside, the Bucks have been contenders ever since, and will certainly be looking to add another chip with their current roster.

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a prime position to win another ring

The 2021 NBA Finals was perhaps the greatest moment in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career. Now, he’s looking to do it all over again. The Bucks star is playing some MVP basketball and has put the Bucks in a great position to get back to the Finals. With Kris Middleton back in action and the improvements made at the trade deadline, the Bucks could be bringing the trophy back to Milwaukee by the end of the season.

“[The Milwaukee Bucks] should be the favorites to win it all.”

However, in order to do that, there are a number of tough opponents to get through. Will they be victorious? Only time will tell.

