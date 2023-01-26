Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Nets Release Availability Update for 6ft 10″ Slim Reaper

Kevin Durant has now missed 7 straight games since January 8. He sprained his right MCL while playing against the Miami Heat. Upon the first look, doctors ensured that it wasn’t as bad as the MCL sprain he suffered last season. Fortunately for the Nets, he was expected to not miss more than a month.

In his absence, Brooklyn has lost 5 of their 7 games. Under Kyrie Irving’s leadership, the team has fared relatively well. Though they haven’t won a lot, the Nets have definitely put up great fights.

It’s just that Kevin Durant is way too valuable a member of the team. In his absence, Brooklyn has struggled to find their rhythm. They will, unfortunately, be without him even tomorrow.

Also read: “Damian Lillard Is Lucky He Isn’t Playing Patrick Beverley”: 60 Points Isn’t Enough For Skip Bayless To Applaud The Blazers Superstar

Kevin Durant is listed as out against the Pistons

It’s been almost three weeks since Durant‘s injury. Yesterday, the doctors reevaluated Kevin Durant and confirmed that he was making great progress. However, they believe he will return in two weeks.

Kevin Durant Medical Update: pic.twitter.com/3dGyrIju5P — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 24, 2023

In their update for him, the Nets mentioned that Kevin Durant is focusing on knee strengthening right now. He will also reportedly begin running and on-court activities. He will again be evaluated in the next two weeks.

This is good news for the Nets fans. Knowing that Kevin Will return before the All-Star game should bring them some respite. His presence will certainly boost their offensive output. With him on the court, they are an aggressive team that can freely flow from defense to offense.

With Nic Claxton’s evolution and Kyrie Irving’s dedicated skills at his side, the Nets will look like a whole new team when the 6ft 10″ Slim Reaper is back on the court.

Durant’s stats before the injury

Before the MCL sprain, Kevin Durant was averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. Even his shooting stats have been impressive.

Durant was shooting 55.9% from the field while landing 10.5 of his 18.8 shots per game. He also made 93.4% of his free throws this season. Do you think Durant can pick up from where he left?

Also read: Alperen Sengun Records Rare Stat Line to Join Magic Johnson and Lonzo Ball as 4th Ever to Achieve Historic Feat