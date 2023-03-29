HomeSearch

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Suns Release Injury Update on 13x All-Star Before Possible Return

Akash Murty
|Published 29/03/2023

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Lakers? Shams Charania’s Update on the Suns' 13x All-Star's Possible Return

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

After playing just 3 games in the new colors, Kevin Durant injured his ankle during a pre-game practice session at the beginning of March. He has missed 10 straight games since then.

The Slim Reaper has yet to make his home debut since the big move that took away Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson from the Phoenix loyalist.

Now as they fight for the fourth seed which will become a home-court advantage come Playoffs, they face a resurgent Minnesota Timberwolves who are on a roll themselves, sitting at 7th, right now and punching up as hard as they can.

Will the 13x All-Star be back to play tonight’s game against Anthony Edwards and Co? Let’s find out.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Wolves?

As the Suns have started on a 2-0 winning run, they welcome the Wolves to the Footprint Center on Wednesday night. The Minnesota team themselves are on a 4-0 streak, looking to get themselves into the top-6.

However, they might have a Kevin Durant problem ahead of them as the Suns have upgraded the 2x Finals MVP as ‘questionable’ for tonight’s encounter. And according to Shams Charania he will play.

Will he get them their 3rd straight win?

If he does, it will set them up ahead of the Clippers and the Warriors and give them a little breathing space from both of those teams with the same number of wins.

 

 

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty