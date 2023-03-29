Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Suns Release Injury Update on 13x All-Star Before Possible Return

Mar 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) sits on the bench prior to the start of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

After playing just 3 games in the new colors, Kevin Durant injured his ankle during a pre-game practice session at the beginning of March. He has missed 10 straight games since then.

The Slim Reaper has yet to make his home debut since the big move that took away Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson from the Phoenix loyalist.

Now as they fight for the fourth seed which will become a home-court advantage come Playoffs, they face a resurgent Minnesota Timberwolves who are on a roll themselves, sitting at 7th, right now and punching up as hard as they can.

Will the 13x All-Star be back to play tonight’s game against Anthony Edwards and Co? Let’s find out.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Wolves?

As the Suns have started on a 2-0 winning run, they welcome the Wolves to the Footprint Center on Wednesday night. The Minnesota team themselves are on a 4-0 streak, looking to get themselves into the top-6.

However, they might have a Kevin Durant problem ahead of them as the Suns have upgraded the 2x Finals MVP as ‘questionable’ for tonight’s encounter. And according to Shams Charania he will play.

After missing 10 games with a sprained ankle, Phoenix Suns All-NBA star Kevin Durant will make his return Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves barring setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/vePOrtWS7W — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 28, 2023

Will he get them their 3rd straight win?

If he does, it will set them up ahead of the Clippers and the Warriors and give them a little breathing space from both of those teams with the same number of wins.