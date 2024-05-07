“Absolutely Not”: Reggie Miller Rejects The Premise Of Michael Jordan Ever Getting Roasted Voluntarily The Way Tom Brady Did

The Roast of Tom Brady has led to multiple analysts and enthusiasts wondering if other sporting legends would agree to do the same. Dan Patrick seemed to be curious, wanting to if Michael Jordan would be a good enough sport to get roasted. Reggie Miller, without giving it much thought, rejected the idea of the Chicago Bulls legend getting berated by a 10+ people panel.

Advertisement

It was impressive that Tom Brady, unarguably the NFL’s GOAT, agreed to be part of such an experience. However, Reggie Miller didn’t believe that Michael Jordan would be interested in taking on such a venture. The idea of MJ’s close friends belittling him, as a joke, is not something that Miller sees happening ever.

Dan Patrick asked, “Could you see Michael Jordan doing what Tom Brady did last?”

“Absolutely not, there is no way. There is more of a mystique about MJ. There’s no way, for three hours, people taking shots. I was shocked when I first heard about it and then I watched it last night because really what a roast is about is your loved ones telling you how they really feel about you and disguising them as a joke,” Reggie Miller said.

However, if Michael Jordan would agree to get roasted, Reggie Miller would play the same role as Drew Bledsoe or Payton Manning did in Tom Brady’s roast. If the opportunity came knocking on his door, the TNT analyst would happily accept trolling His Airness.

“I guess I would be the Drew Bledsoe of that roast or Payton Manning. I don’t know if I could be that close to him without maybe taking a swing at him,” Reggie said.

The Indiana Pacers legend is accurate in his statements. If history has taught us anything, it’s that Michael Jordan does get offended when told something that he doesn’t want to hear. Famously, Jordan cut ties with good friend Charles Barkley when the latter criticized his way of functioning the Charlotte Hornets. Additionally, Jordan’s inability to take a harmless joke is another reason why he might not be the center attraction of a roast.

Michael Jordan has never really taken a joke on him well

Michael Jordan flourished as a player despite being heavily scrutinized by the media. Before the 1990s, Jordan was often attacked for not winning a championship. However, he used all the chatter to fuel his game and dominate the court. As a result, MJ led the Bulls to win six titles in an eight-season span. However, Jordan has never seemed to take a joke lightly.

Kevin Hart, one of the best American comedians, revealed an interesting story of the time when he was trolling Michael Jordan at his charity event in Las Vegas. Apart from roasting the five-time NBA MVP’s dressing sense, Hart also attacked Jordan’s physical appearance, taking shots at the latter’s mustache.

“I was like, ‘What age do you where it’s Ok to where your pants that high and nobody addresses it,” Hart said. “Y’all telling me I’m the only that thinks Mike’s (pants are) past the legal limit for waists.”

“He had like the little square mustache at the time. And I was like ‘What is that?’ I said it looks like a thumbprint, like you just smell something. And, like, nobody’s laughing, like they got to the point where nobody’s laughing,” Kevin Hart recollected.

While Jordan did acknowledge the comedian after the show, that was the last time that Hart ever saw his “favorite player”.

“So I see him and I’m like, ‘What up, Mike? Hey!’ And he shook my hand and he squeezed it real hard, and he was like (in a terse voice), ‘You have a good day.’ I ain’t seen him since. He’s still my favorite player,” Hart told Jimmy Kimmel.

While Jordan couldn’t take a joke, John Salley revealed that there were many instances when he would hurt people with his ‘jokes’.

Even if Jordan swallowed a tough pill and decided to get roasted getting a panel to troll him, and possibly risk their friendship, will be an extremely difficult task.