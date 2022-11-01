HomeSearch

NBA Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving Being Welcomed by Fans at Courtside Wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-Shirts

Arjun Julka
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving, is back at it, this time for his anti-semitic tweet. The Nets guard had shared a link to a 2018 Amazon Prime documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many criticized for its antisemitic theme.

Thus Irving was again the eye of the storm, receiving heavy backlash for his tweet. Nonetheless, the former champion did issue a clarification, stating he respected all religions but didn’t budge from his stance, despite drawing strong reactions from various sections, including Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Post the recent loss against the Pacers, Irving would address the issue with the media, getting into a bit of a heated argument with veteran reporter Nick Friedell.

Irving’s comments come at a time when Kanye West has been canceled by many for his antisemitic tweets. As a result, the hip-hop mogul lost his billionaire status too.

With the heat increasing on Irving, the Nets guard was welcomed by a group of protestors seated front seat at the Barclays Center.

NBA Twitter reacts to fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” t-shirts at the Barclays Center.

Is this Kyrie Irving’s final season in the Nets uniform?

Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn team has been nothing short of problematic. Currently, in his 4th year with the franchise, the seven-time All-Star has played 110 out of the 243 games conducted so far. Missing games due to injuries and the infamous anti-vaccination episode.

During the recent off-season, Irving exercised his player option worth $37 million, with the Nets offering him no extension. His latest Anti-Semitic tweet, followed by a run-in with owner Joe Tsai, suggests this may very well be the superstar’s last outing in the Nets uniform.

