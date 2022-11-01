NBA Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving Being Welcomed by Fans at Courtside Wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-Shirts

Controversy’s favorite child, Kyrie Irving, is back at it, this time for his anti-semitic tweet. The Nets guard had shared a link to a 2018 Amazon Prime documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many criticized for its antisemitic theme.

Thus Irving was again the eye of the storm, receiving heavy backlash for his tweet. Nonetheless, the former champion did issue a clarification, stating he respected all religions but didn’t budge from his stance, despite drawing strong reactions from various sections, including Nets owner Joe Tsai.

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

Post the recent loss against the Pacers, Irving would address the issue with the media, getting into a bit of a heated argument with veteran reporter Nick Friedell.

Kyrie first proclaims:

“I’m in a unique position to have a level of influence on my community.” Less than a minute later, Irving states: “I am no different than any other human being… You guys come in here and make up this powerful influence I have.”pic.twitter.com/ASrfcxjNJ0 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 30, 2022

Irving’s comments come at a time when Kanye West has been canceled by many for his antisemitic tweets. As a result, the hip-hop mogul lost his billionaire status too.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is Not Antisemetic Coz of His Race?”: NBA Twitter Asks a Question Which Brings Forth Meyers Leonard’s $50,000 Fine and Exile

With the heat increasing on Irving, the Nets guard was welcomed by a group of protestors seated front seat at the Barclays Center.

NBA Twitter reacts to fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” t-shirts at the Barclays Center.

It looks like five Orthodox Jewish teens wearing shirts that say “Fight Antisemitism” are sitting courtside at tonight’s Nets game. Here they are with Kyrie Irving. (h/t @ambermmace) pic.twitter.com/qBJoH2KVKH — Louis Keene (@thislouis) November 1, 2022

People wearing “Fight Antisemitism” sitting courtside at the Nets game tonight in front of Kyrie Irving 👀 pic.twitter.com/xLgXmXlpac — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) November 1, 2022

Numerous fans courtside at tonight’s Pacers vs. Nets game in Brooklyn are wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts to oppose recent comments made by Nets star player Kyrie Irving. 📷: AP pic.twitter.com/090STLJU8l — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) November 1, 2022

some fans with “Fight Antisemitism” t-shirts making a point to the @BrooklynNets #KyrieIrving after his support on social media of an anti-Semitic film, and the Nets owner condemning it. https://t.co/OkAVMLaKc5 — Bill Ritter (@billritter7) November 1, 2022

Sending a message to @KyrieIrving in the front row seats. Fight Antisemitism https://t.co/ijxjcEQdwj — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 1, 2022

People were courtside at the Nets game wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts, this in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media pic.twitter.com/GRCtDDHXCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

Is this Kyrie Irving’s final season in the Nets uniform?

Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn team has been nothing short of problematic. Currently, in his 4th year with the franchise, the seven-time All-Star has played 110 out of the 243 games conducted so far. Missing games due to injuries and the infamous anti-vaccination episode.

During the recent off-season, Irving exercised his player option worth $37 million, with the Nets offering him no extension. His latest Anti-Semitic tweet, followed by a run-in with owner Joe Tsai, suggests this may very well be the superstar’s last outing in the Nets uniform.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving Supported a Movie With a Quote From Adolf Hitler”: Nets Star Receives Further Backlash For Anti-Semitic Content Promotion