Is Kyrie Irving playing today vs Boston Celtics?: NBA reporter confirms Brooklyn Nets’ star’s availability status ahead of massive game vs Jayson Tatum and co.

Will Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving play against the Boston Celtics in blockbuster matchup?

He may essentially be a part-time player right now, but Kyrie Irving has been a very important part of the Brooklyn Nets this season.

When he has been on the court, the man has averaged an impressive 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 45.9% from the field, and 36.6% from beyond the arc. So, suffice it to say, his presence matters.

The only thing that complicates things here, is the vaccine mandate that is present in a few of the cities that have NBA teams, one of them being New York. As a result, Irving isn’t allowed to play in those cities.

So, with the Brooklyn Nets’ massive matchup against the soaring Boston Celtics coming up in a few hours, will that be a problem again? Or will Kyrie Irving be allowed to do his magic on the court during this game?

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will play against the Boston Celtics

This game will be played at the Celtics’ arena, TD Garden.

As the obvious would indicate here, that arena lies in Boston, which has no specific rules that would deny Kyrie Irving’s presence on the court during this game.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving play together again Sunday, and coach Steve Nash joins them | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/3w5AiWYkgD — Newsday Sports (@NewsdaySports) March 5, 2022

So, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant being able to join forces, and Jaylen Brown likely coming back to join up with Jayson Tatum as well, the prospect of this game only grows more and more tantalizing.

