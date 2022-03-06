Basketball

Is Kyrie Irving playing today vs Boston Celtics?: NBA reporter confirms Brooklyn Nets’ star’s availability status ahead of massive game vs Jayson Tatum and co.

Is Kyrie Irving playing today vs Boston Celtics?: NBA reporter confirms Brooklyn Nets' star's availability status ahead of massive game vs Jayson Tatum and co.
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
India vs Sri Lanka Man of the Match 1st Test: Who was awarded Man of the Match in IND vs SL Mohali Test match today?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Is Kyrie Irving playing today vs Boston Celtics?: NBA reporter confirms Brooklyn Nets' star's availability status ahead of massive game vs Jayson Tatum and co.
Is Kyrie Irving playing today vs Boston Celtics?: NBA reporter confirms Brooklyn Nets’ star’s availability status ahead of massive game vs Jayson Tatum and co.

Will Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving play against the Boston Celtics in blockbuster matchup? He…