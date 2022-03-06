“LeBron James and Kobe Bryant stand alone with this record!”: Reporter Tommy Beer reveals incredible NBA record in which the King joined the NBA legend after win vs Warriors

Lakers star LeBron James writes his name in the history books once again, this time next to only Kobe Bryant, after his game vs Warriors

LeBron James. That’s it. That’s the first paragraph.

56 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 block, while shooting a spectacular 61.3% from the field, and 54.5% from beyond the arc, in an important 116-124 victory.

As it was said in that one Game of Zones episode, #WashedKing, right?

But, just his performance alone wasn’t the only thing to take away from this euphoric night for the Lakers. No, there is something just a little bit more to note here. And let’s just say, it will bring the widest grin to the face of every fan of the franchise across this planet.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant stand alone as the only players 37 or older to have a 51+ point performance

To be clear here, there have been just a few more players at the same age, who have had 50+ point games in their careers.

Only four players in NBA history have scored 50+ points in a game after celebrating their 37th birthday: Michael Jordan,

Jamal Crawford and

Kobe Bryant And now LeBron James — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 6, 2022

But, the list that we mentioned in the subheading there is just a bit more exclusive. In fact, it is so exclusive, that until now, only one Kobe Bryant was a part of it. And now, fellow Lakers, LeBron James has joined him as well.

LeBron James is just the second player ever to score more than 51 points at age 37 or older. Kobe when he scored 60 in his final game and LeBron tonight. https://t.co/7KjpAq3tYv — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) March 6, 2022

Was today the day the King woke up and decided that he wanted to join the Black Mamba in an NBA record, after today’s game?

To be honest, it’s unlikely, but we certainly like to believe that’s what happened. If we are on the right side here, boy did Bron achieve what he wanted.

