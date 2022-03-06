“Ja Morant is the frontrunner for MVP! That’s final!” Kendrick Perkins comes out with a sizzlingly hot take on the Grizzlies star after 96-124 win vs Magic

Kendrick Perkins releases a hot take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Twitter

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies have been rolling this season.

The team recently faced off against the Orlando Magic, and eased past them, winning 96-124.

The Grizzlies have now gone 9-4 in their last 13 games, and have even overtaken the Warriors as the 2nd seed, with a record of 44-21.

Given that Memphis just barely squeaked into the playoffs through the play-in tournament, this shows some serious improvement on their part. And it seems that Kendrick Perkins believes that the team, more specifically, Ja Morant needs to receive a certain something this season to show for it.



Kendrick Perkins believes that Grizzlies’ Ja Morant should be considered the front runner for MVP this season

And frankly, this isn’t as outlandish an opinion as many fans have made it out to be.



Before I fire my Tweet off about 🐐 James! The Memphis Grizzlies now have the second Best record in the NBA and that means that Ja Morant has to be the front runner for MVP! You can argue with ya mama. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 6, 2022

We will say that we still think that Joel Embiid is rightfully the favorite to win MVP this season. However, given the way Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are rolling right now, it isn’t impossible that the third-year player overtakes him in the race, at some point this season.

Morant has been averaging 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, on 49.7% from the field, and 34.7% from beyond the arc. So yes, perhaps his averages aren’t as high as most of the recent MVPs’.

However, ever since he was drafted, Ja has consistently elevated the Grizzlies to new heights season after season.

And now that the team essentially stands in the realm of contenders, not even considering him to be a top 3 MVP candidate, would perhaps stand as one of the most foolish decisions of all time.

