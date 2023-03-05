Is Kyrie Irving Playing Today vs Suns?: Mavericks Star’s Availability Update Ahead of Big Game vs Kevin Durant

Mar 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are starting to get how to play together. And frankly, the rest of the NBA should be absolutely frightened at the prospect. Because frankly, if their game against the Philadelphia 76ers is any indication, the NBA is in trouble. That said, there are still some things to be worried about. And one of the biggest there is the matter of fitness.

You see, both players have been prone to pick small niggling injuries during games that can later turn into major causes of concern. Though, we’d say that trait in Irving is just a tad bit stronger. Both players will be beyond necessary in games against the biggest teams in the NBA. And after the Kevin Durant acquisition, Phoenix is now unquestionably one of them.

With such a massive game coming up, will Kyrie Irving will be available to feature against his former Nets teammate? Or will he be forced to sit this one out?

ESPN releases availability report for Kyrie Irving ahead of game against the Phoenix Suns

Kyrie Irving may not express it to the media, but this game against the Phoenix Suns likely means something to him on a personal level. So, suffice it to say, it’s hard to imagine the man isn’t raring to go for this one.

i cant believe Kyrie Irving is a Maverick pic.twitter.com/9FZJSHYDCy — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) February 24, 2023

Fortunately for him, and the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reports that the star is indeed healthy and available for this game. So simply put, the world will be fortunate enough to receive the highly anticipated Kevin Durant vs Kyrie Irving matchup today. No NBA fan in the world can miss this one.

What is Kyrie Irving averaging this season?

After 41 games played, Kevin Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 0.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.

The man is also shooting 56.3% from the field, 38.1% from three, and 93.2% from the free-throw line.

