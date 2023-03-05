Bam Adebayo Breaks a Peculiar Miami Heat Record Previously Held by 4x MVP LeBron James

The Miami Heat were 1-6 in their last 7 games before last night’s game against the Hawks. Trae Young and Co. just blew past the Portland Trail Blazers before this game and were looking to build on it, but Bam Adebayo had other ideas

The Heat big man has been struggling to score, get the boards, and defend since the All-Star weekend. That all came to an end on Saturday as he had one of his best overall games of the season.

As he sunk the Hawks with his 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks, the 2x All-Star broke a LeBron James record that stood tall for a decade.

Bam Adebayo breaks LeBron James’ record for most 30/10 games in a season for the Heat

Although he is still behind James for a total of 30–10 games as a Heat player and light years behind Dwyane Wade in 30-point games, Adebayo has topped them both to be the Heat player with the most 30–10 games (6) in a season.

In total, Bam has 18 games with 30 points, while James has 106 and Wade has 215. He has also equaled Shaquille O’Neal with his latest 30-point game.

Eleven of his 18 thirty-point games have come this season, making this probably his most dominant season offensively. His career-high average on points before this was last season, where he averaged 19.1 points. This season it’s 21.3 per game.

The Heat should capitalize on prime Bam and Jimmy Butler ASAP

Adebayo might just be 25, but he is already in his 6th season in the league, playing probably the best basketball of his life. Nobody knows if he will still keep improving, stay where he is at, or go the other way, but one thing is for a fact Jimmy Butler will not be this good for long.

And so, the team and Bam should apply themselves and play as good basketball as they can to win it all this year or the next. If not, there’s always the option of starting from scratch.

