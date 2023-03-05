51 y/o Shaquille O’Neal Flexes $400 Million Fortune by Using own Brand For Mass Birthday Celebration

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the wealthiest men on the face of the planet, and how could he not be? The man played almost 2 decades in the NBA, having one of the most prolific careers of any athlete in the league’s history. And since his retirement from it, he has invested his money beyond smartly, causing his net worth to balloon up to a massive $400 million.

Over the years, Shaq has used all that money to increase his fortune as much as humanely possible, snapping up or investing further left, right, and center. However, not many imagined that the purpose of such a thing would be to simply celebrate his birthday.

Then again, given that this is the Big Diesel we’re talking about, the celebration itself was always going to be far more dramatic than most others.

Shaquille O’Neal celebrates with a special offer by his fast-food brand, Big Chicken

Shaquille O’Neal is famously a co-founder of the company ‘Big Chicken’. As you can probably tell from the name, this is a fast-food brand. Additionally, it’s also one of the first-ever Shaq-owned brands in the food industry.

Now, in many ways, that is a darn good thing, a sign of his incoming success in the food industry. However, it appears that the biggest reason Shaq wanted to own a restaurant chain is in the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Chicken (@bigchickenshaq)

Jokes aside, O’Neal has always been about spreading love and joy to the masses. And sure enough, this is a darn good way of doing just that. And of course, if the Big Chicken brand receives some marketing too, who’d ever mind that?

How much has Shaquille O’Neal invested in Big Chicken?

Admittedly, the answer to this question is unknown. However, experts do estimate the price range to be over $450,000, all the way up to about $1.4 million.

For commonfolk, that may be a big number. But for Shaquille O’Neal, given his massive fortune, that is likely akin to loose change. But given the smart man he is, even that loose change is going to be making him more money.

