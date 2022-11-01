Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Will the former Champion Suit Up Post Antisemtisim Protests?

It was a dramatic day for Nets fans, who finally got over their 4-game losing streak amid the Antisemitism controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. It was a special night for the team’s leading scorer Kevin Durant who surpassed Vince Carter at the 19th position in the all-time scoring list.

A close finish as the Nets avoided a back-to-back loss against the Pacers. Both Durant and Irving combined for 64-points as Nic Claxton chipped in, with 19-points on 9-for-11 shooting. Amid all of this, there were some happenings at the courtside, sparking a controversy.

Irving was once again the topic of discussion, courtesy of his tweet promoting a documentary film titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America, which many believed had an antisemitic undertone. While he deleted the tweet, the former Cavs guard hasn’t budged from his stance.

People were courtside at the Nets game wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts, this in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s recent promotion of an antisemitic film on social media pic.twitter.com/GRCtDDHXCu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

Irving was at the receiving end of heavy backlash, the latest instance of this being fans seated at the front court, wearing “Fight Antisemitism” t-shirts at the Barclays Center.

The Nets, who hold a 2-5 record, play back-to-back as they host the Bulls tonight, with doubts over Irving’s availability, given his not speaking to the media after the win over the Pacers on Monday night.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

The Nets are hopeful of continuing their winning ways from last night as they gear-up to host DeMar DeRozan and co, who have a 3-4 record. With no injury updates so far, Irving will be donning the Nets jersey on back-to-back nights.

In his 12-seasons, Irving has a 12-14 record against the Windy City team, during which he averaged 20.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds, shooting an impressive 46.4% from the field.

Speaking of the Bulls, they are looking to end their two-game losing streak, with DeRozan and LaVine continuing to do the heavy lifting offensively as they miss the services of Lonzo Ball, who remains out with a knee injury.

With defense not being either team’s forte, one can expect a high-scoring game.

