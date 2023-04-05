Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Kings? Mavericks’ 8x All-Star’s Availability Report After 41-point Game

Mar 11, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (middle) sits on the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a conundrum. With three games still to go in the regular season, there were some reports that the team wishes to shut its backcourt of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving down.

However, their 6ft 7’ guard has made it perfectly clear that he is not going to give up until the end, as they currently just have a 0.5-game differential with the #10 seed OKC Thunder. The Thunder have only two games remaining, one of which is against the 2nd seed Grizzlies.

So, we cannot rule out the Mavericks still making it to the Play-ins and possibly the Playoffs afterward. But for that, they will need Uncle Drew as well. Will he be again suiting up for the Mavericks? It’s one of the biggest questions right now.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

While Doncic has recently promised to give his all, the Mavericks still have both him and Irving are there on the injury report for Wednesday night’s game against the Kings. Here is the whole update.

Luka Dončić (left thigh injury recovery) and Kyrie Irving (right foot injury recovery) are both probable for tomorrow night’s game against the Kings. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 4, 2023

If the Mavs management has decided to get their hands on the top-10 pick by keeping the sensational duo out of the remaining games, they will get what they want in one way or another.

What if Kyrie decides to stick with the management’s decision?

If Doncic doesn’t sit, Irving might. And if he does, there is no way they win three out of three. They only have a winning record against one (the Spurs) of their three remaining opponents.

And if Luka plays and Kyrie sits it out, it will not be good for the team in any way, shape, or form.

Imagine they both sit out, and the Mavericks try to lose all three of their remaining games, and they face the Spurs for the last game who themselves are trying their best to tank all games. I am just getting ready for that epic battle before the Playoffs start.