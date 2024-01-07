Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against the Timberwolves? Injury Update on Mavericks Guard’s Ankle

Jan 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After going 1-2 in their latest three-game road trip, the Dallas Mavericks have had a flawless 2-0 start to their long seven-game homestand. As they prepare for their toughest challenge in this stretch – against the Minnesota Timberwolves, fans will be wondering whether their centerpiece Luka Doncic will be available on the floor tonight.

In the Mavs’ 3rd January clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic had a huge 41-point, 6-assist outing. However, after the fixture, the team announced that the star guard had suffered a right ankle swelling. With Doncic sidelined in the next fixture against the Blazers, Kyrie Irving led the team to a 139-103 win.

For tonight’s clash against the Timberwolves at American Airlines Center, Doncic is just one of the five names added to the latest injury report. Luka Doncic has been listed as “questionable” due to the swollen ankle, per Mavs beat writer Grant Afseth. His inclusion to the team will be a ‘Game time decision’.

While Dante Exum and Maxi Kleber will be out for the contest, Dereck Lively II is listed as “doubtful”. On the other hand, Richaun Holmes, Markieff Morris, and Grant Williams are also ‘questionable’ for the contest.

Apart from being the best team in the West, Anthony Edwards and Co. are fully fit. With the Wolves being injury-free, it’ll be challenging for a Luka Doncic-less Mavs to emerge victorious. However, if the Slovenian superstar were to play, the contest would be an exciting thriller between two of the most promising guards in the league.

Dallas is currently sixth in the West with a decent record of 21-15. It is safe to assume that they wouldn’t take an unnecessary risks with their ace player against the table toppers. Therefore, Doncic is expected to play only if he’s fully fit.

The Dallas Mavericks have a 1-3 record without Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have been among the better teams in the stacked Western Conference. Sitting comfortably outside the play-in zone, the Mavs are merely two games behind the #4 Los Angeles Clippers. While Kyrie Irving, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Derrick Jones Jr., among others, have had notable contributions, Luka Doncic’s brilliance is the biggest reason behind the team’s success.

The European sensation is one of the frontrunners to win the MVP this year, averaging unbelievable numbers – 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Scoring almost 30% of the team’s total points and dishing out more than 36% of the team’s total assists, Doncic’s huge impact on Jason Kidd’s team is evident.

Without Doncic on the lineup, the team was winless before the Texas side’s previous fixture against the Blazers. In these three games, they suffered losses against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets (clinched wins against them with Luka playing), and the Minnesota Timberwolves.