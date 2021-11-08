“Cole Anthony has got all the athleticism you need”: When Kevin Durant tipped the Orland Magic guard alongside LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson and co to become an NBA star

A few years back, Kevin Durant analyzed a few then-high schooler’s games. Cole Anthony was one of the players whose athleticism KD couldn’t stop raving about.

Drafted by the Orlando Magic as their 15th pick of the 2020 Draft, Cole Anthony has been a promising young talent. The son of former NBA player – Greg Anthony – had a solid rookie season averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, earning himself quite a name in the league.

Despite all of Orlando’s failures this season, Anthony has had an amazing breakout performance. Averaging more points than some of the league’s biggest names- Khris Middleton, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Damian Lillard, and many others, Cole has tremendously improved his game from the previous season.

Cole Anthony is currently averaging 20.2 PPG That is more than: Khris Middleton (20.0)

Russell Westbrook (19.0)

James Harden (18.7)

Damian Lillard (18.5)

De’Aaron Fox (18.1) CA’s shooting from ‘20-‘21 to ‘21-‘22

39.7% ➡️ 44.8% FG

33.7% ➡️ 41.4% 3PT Sophomore slump who? pic.twitter.com/ga6ogBS5C2 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) November 8, 2021

Also Read: Bill Simmons hilariously lays out how Brad Stevens and Daryl Morey would prospectively engage in trade talks

Through the first 11 games of this young 2021-2022 season, the 21-year-old guard has been putting up 20.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists on an efficient 44.8/41.4/84.2 shooting split (career-best in all).

When Kevin Durant gave huge compliments to a 17-year-old Cole Anthony

Long before Cole Anthony was putting the league on a tear, during his high school days, the combo-guard was dominating on a nightly basis. The 6-foot-2 guard was one of the most talked-about athletes as a high schooler.

As a senior, the Oak Hill leader average 18.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, and became the first player in school history to average a triple-double. Apart from leading his team to an impressive 31-5 record, the 2018 Virginia Player of the Year was even selected to play the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit All-Star Game.

Also Read: Frank Vogel gives his blunt opinions on LeBron James and co. amid the Lakers slow start

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant was a part of a “Boardroom” video analyzing some of the then-top high school players’ games. After lauding LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish, and Scottie Lewis, KD spoke about Cole and was gushing over his athleticism. The Durantula reacted to some of Anthony’s highlights:

“Next we got Cole Anthony, son of former NBA player Greg Anthony. Been hearing a lot about him. Haven’t seen him play much. But I heard he was athletic, but I ain’t know he was this athletic.”

“Looks about 6-2 so he finna jump that high.”

“Yeah, he belongs in the pros doing that. Tough move.”

“Yeah, his athleticism is off the charts. He could put it together, he gonna be a force.”

“This kid got all the athleticism you need.”

“Come on, man. Next level.”

If Cole manages to keep his incredible performance throughout the season, not only will he be a legit contender for a place in the All-Star game, but will also be one of the frontrunners for the Most Improved Player honors.