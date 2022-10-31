Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Brooklyn Nets Release Injury Report for 2016 NBA Champion

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after being called for a foul in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have had a very contrasting inception to their respective campaigns ironically. While Irving by himself has been an extraordinary performer game in and game out, the Nets have had a dismaying start to the season.

The Brooklyn Nets star has had a stellar get-going to kick-start his 2022/2023. ‘Uncle Drew’ is averaging a phenomenal 30.5 points at an efficient. 47% rate, along with 4.8 and 4.7 rebounds and assists respectively.

In spite of this, the Brooklyn Nets have had an abysmal go-ahead to their campaign. The franchise has amassed five losses, whilst picking up just a single victory at the same time.

“The Brooklyn Nets should be named the Brooklyn Hostess Cupcakes because they’re creamy and they’re soft in the middle.” 😭 @KendrickPerkins pic.twitter.com/I3igG2htq2 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 28, 2022

The landscape in Brooklyn might just need restructuring.

Also read: “F**K Yeah, I Believe we Can be the Best Team in NBA”: Ben Simmons Reveals Mood in Locker Room Post Nets Falling 1-5

Will Kyrie Irving play tonight for the Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets faced the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night, with the Pacers walking away with a comfortable victory at the Barclays Center. Indiana outscored the Nets by nine points claiming a 125-116 victory over the home team.

Kyrie Irving racked up 35 points on 59% shooting. The American also facilitated play for his teammates clinching six assists. A fantastic display from the 31-year-old. Nevertheless, the Nets fell short.

It could be redemption for Irving, who must be gearing up for this fixture. With the Nets once again welcoming the Pacers to defend their home turf, Irving is expected to lace up his kicks to resume his stellar scoring campaign.

Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant are also expected to start for the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Royce O’Neal and Nic Claxton are back in their respective roles as well.

Seth Curry, however, has been listed as questionable for the fixture. However, Curry hasn’t been utilized by Steve Nash a lot for reasons unknown. He made his return to the team against the Pacers on Saturday night in a losing effort.

Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. Looks like a management thing. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 30, 2022

Nevertheless, he dished out six dimes but was poor from the field having missed all five of his attempts.

Also read: What did Kyrie Irving do? Nets Star Goes Back and Forth With A Journalist Over Alex Jones Video