“Is LA a tough place to play or is it something else?”: 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli takes a dig at LeBron James and the Lakers fans for their lack of appreciation for talent

Festus Ezeli took it to his Twitter to call out LeBron James and the Lakers fans after looking at the success of the former Lakers’ players

The Los Angeles Lakers are not having the season that people expected them to have, during the offseason. From being considered as title favorites, to now being doubtful to even make the playoffs, the Lakers have come a long way.

The only consistent beacon for the Lakers has been the incredible effort of LeBron James. Despite being in his 19th season, LBJ is playing some of the best basketball of his life. People often complain about how the King has no help, but then again, he was a key contributor in structuring the roster as it is currently. 2015 NBA Champion Festus Ezeli talked about the same, as he indirectly took shots at the Lakers and LBJ for their moves in the last 2 years.

Festus Ezeli takes shots at LeBron James and the Lakers

Ever since LeBron James joined the Lakers, there has been a major roster shift each season. In order to get the Lakers at a level to compete, they traded away all of their young talent. Those players are now thriving in their individual teams. Festus Ezeli talked about the same.

All the young players that apparently sucked in LA (Lonzo, Caruso, Ingram, Randle, Hart) all got traded and all have been key players for other franchises, some all stars and franchise players Is LA just a tough place to play? Is it distracting? What is it? — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) January 16, 2022

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Josh Hart, Kyle Kuzma, were all traded away from the Lakers since LBJ made his way there. They’re all performing brilliantly now. Was it a dig at LA and its fans, LBJ, or both, we can’t say for sure.

Ezeli also took a shot at Laker nation, as he called them out for mocking Russell Westbrook.

Ppl keep killing Russ, saying they should have kept Schroeder. Those same people were killing Schroeder last year. — Festus Ezeli (@FestusEzeli) January 16, 2022

It is true though. Lakers fans have been really harsh on Russell Westbrook, just like they were towards Dennis Schroder the previous season.