Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight vs Blazers? Hornets Release Injury List Ahead Of Massive Game Against Damian Lillard

Tonoy Sengupta
|Wed Nov 09 2022

Nov 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during pregame activity against the Washington Wizards at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets really aren’t doing so hot at the moment. The franchise looked good for a short run of games, even without LaMelo Ball. However, it didn’t take long for that to crumble as the team fell into a 5-game losing streak. And now, they stand with an abysmal record of 3-8.

What makes it worse is, the franchise’s next game is set to be against the Blazers, perhaps the most in-form team in the West right now. So, in simpler terms, Charlotte is doomed.

However, there may still be a little glimmer of hope here, one that only begs one question…

Is LaMelo Ball healthy enough to play yet?

The Doom and Gloom of the Hornets is set to continue

Sorry Hornets fans. There’s nothing new to add here after all.

Despite fans being told that LaMelo Ball won’t miss too much time, the young man will be forced to sit out his 12th regular season game. And of course, that brings a little fear to the mind of Hornets fans everywhere.

However, despite all the time missed, there isn’t too much to worry about.

At the end of the day, Charlotte is likely trying to give LaMelo Ball all the time he possibly needs. And frankly, that scenario is a win-win. The franchise doesn’t risk its cornerstone, while also moving forward in the race for Victor Wembanyama.

As for when Ball will make his return to the court… well let’s just say it could be a while.

At the very least, it can be expected for he to be held back till late on in November.

