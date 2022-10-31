Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Michael Jordan’s Team Releases Injury Report For the All-Star Guard

Oct 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been six games, and the Charlotte Hornets are without their primary point guard, but their 3-3 start suggests that LaMelo Ball returning to the lineup can do wonders for them.

Not only him, but even the team’s top scorer Terry Rozier has also been in and out of the lineup which makes the expectations take Michael Jordan’s team even higher.

But the return of the duo to the starting lineup tonight will concern fans in Charlotte because they can’t squeeze victories like that consistently without two of their best players. Will LaMelo play today?

Also read: Chris Paul Has 24 More Games With 10+ Assists and 0 Turnovers Than Jason Kidd, Stands At the Top of All-time List With 51

LaMelo Ball will not play against the Sacramento Kings

Now listen to this, without the duo point guards, led by Gordon Hayward, P.J Washington, and Kelly Oubre Jr., the Hornets made a 120-113 upset against the defending NBA champs.

This start can not be coincidental, this win against the Dubs was not a fluke. And taking it seriously, head coach Steve Clifford must give this team a shot at the Playoffs and not think of tanking to get a bigger draft piece in 2022.

But tonight, he must think of something that can be done against Tyrese Haliburton and Co. Seeing their last few performances, it looks like Sacramento wouldn’t trouble them much and they should win this one even without much difficulty.

If either Rozier or LaMelo could have made a comeback, this game could have been easier. But the former Cs guard is listed as ‘probable’, and LaMelo will not play the game.

Kings vs. Hornets Monday night. Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), while Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) & Cody Martin (sore left quad) are doubtful to play. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 30, 2022

Also read: “What Up LeBron James? Father Time Kicking Your Tail?”: Skip Bayless Roasts Lakers Star as he Misses Three Straight Layups Vs Nuggets