“It’s the Heat gang, Le Spoelstra Knows-tra, Le Spoelstra Knows-tra”: Rick Ross declares Miami Heat as the best team in the NBA led by Erik Spoelstra

American rapper Rick Ross states Miami Heat as one of the greatest teams in the NBA currently. Ross believes Jimmy Butler can lead the South Beach team to the promise land.

The Miami Heat are off to a great start this season. The team is currently the second seed in the eastern conference with a 6-2 record. The Pat Riley team made some of the best moves this off-season in upgrading their roster, which is already paying them dividends.

The Heat signed point guard Kyle Lowry and veteran defender P.J. Tucker, making them a formidable cast. Lowry and Butler go back a long way and had been planning to play together for a while. On the other hand, Tucker is coming off a championship season with the Bucks.

While Jimmy Buckets is averaging 24.4 PPG currently, Bam Adebayo is no. four in RPG, averaging 12.9 per game. The additions of Lowry and Tucker are the exact pieces that the Heat was missing from its puzzle last season.

Recently, Rick Ross, who was present for the Heat vs. Celtics match, expressed his excitement for his team. The Hustlin’ maker is a Miami native and a Heat super fan.

Rick Ross heaps praises of the Heat roster.

Though the Heat lost to the Celtics tonight, they have been playing exceptionally well. The Heat are currently the second-best defensive and offensive NBA team with 97.9 and 114.3 ratings respectively.

Thus Ross, who was recently present at the FTX Arena, had a mid-game interview where he expressed his excitement to watch his favorite team.

“We one of the greatest teams that’s in the NBA right now. We’re a young team, this is a special group of youngsters. We’ve got a lot of history to make. Butler, Bayo (Adebayo), Herro, Tucker, and the list could go on.

But man, I’m excited. And it’s still Heat gang. Le Spoelstra Knows-tra, Le Spoelstra Knows-tra.” said Ross

“We one of the greatest teams that’s in the NBA right now” Rick Ross showing his support for the Miami Heat 👏 pic.twitter.com/xe75udHwks — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2021

A special mention to Tyler Herro, who has been phenomenal coming off the bench, predicted to be a top contender for the 6th man of the year. The 6″5′ guard is averaging 20.4 PPG with the second team.

As mentioned earlier by Ross, the Heat have the potential to make history this season. The franchise is known to have one of the best cultures in the league, courtesy of head coach Eric Spoelstra and team president Pat Riley.