“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming up DIFFERENT, man!”: Dwyane Wade and Ja Morant react as the Thunder star drains a dagger logo three at Staples Center

Ja Morant and Dwyane Wade react as OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drills a dagger three from the logo against the Lakers

The OKC Thunder now have 2 wins on the season. And weirdly, both of them have come as comebacks victories against the Lakers.

During their recent game at Staples Center, the team battled hard throughout. And in the latter stages of the game, they even took the lead.

More specifically, with less than two minutes left on the game clock, the Thunder pulled ahead of the Lakers and had a 3 point lead.

At these stages of the game, you’d expect nerves to kick in, especially for a young team like OKC. But clearly, that doesn’t apply, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rose up to the moment, and did this. Peep the tweet below.

Nah if you’re pulling from the logo this late in the game, you are DIFFERENT. (via @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/Z2k2TGl8wW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 5, 2021

Yep. A logo three in crunch time. Frankly, we don’t know how much more clutch you can get than that.

And it seems that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and even Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t help but react to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ja Morant and Dwyane Wade couldn’t believe what they saw from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

As two people that have found themselves performing in the clutch countless times by now, you’d expect neither Ja Morant nor Dwyane Wade to be surprised or shocked by too much they see in the NBA. However, it seems both personalities did more than just raise an eyebrow at what they witnessed. Here is what they tweeted out.

These Yng dudes are coming Different… https://t.co/IOET8YHGsi — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 5, 2021

Frankly, as people who watched the shot live, we couldn’t agree more.

