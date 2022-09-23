Is LaMelo Ball releasing another Rick and Morty colorway? MB.02 sneak peaks reveal a lot

LaMelo Ball shows off a massive sneak-peak at an unreleased pair of sneakers

LaMelo Ball has only been in the NBA for 2 years now. And yet, he is already perhaps the most fashionable in the entire NBA.

The man’s outfits have been the talk of the NBA community ever since his rookie season. Heck, who can forget this moment from him after a regular season game?

But it isn’t just his clothes that have been drawing eyes from all around the world. No, his sneakers are pretty darn nice too.

His signature line with Puma, the MB.01s have been massively successful ever since they were first debuted. And we have to say, while the sneakers are definitely more than solid when it comes to performance, it’s the colorways that have really carried them to being as popular as they are.

Perhaps the most popular of all of them is the Rick and Morty colorway.

LaMelo Ball is getting schwifty with a new PUMA MB.01 @RickandMorty collab! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zeqZQmhNTm — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 18, 2022

Heck, to even buy a pair of these on resale, you’d probably have to donate half a kidney now. That’s how successful they have been.

Now, here is our question from all of that. Considering the Rick and Morty’s were so wildly successful, is it possible a similar colorway is in the works already?

LaMelo Ball shows off two potential colorways of what many think to be the unreleased MB.02s

You read that right. We now have a visual of what the MB.02s will look like.

Take a gander at the image in the tweet below.

LaMelo giving us a sneak peek!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OPLhrytH9Z — LaMelo Ball Updates (@Meloleague) September 23, 2022

What’s more is, he was also seen wearing a different colorway of what is presumed to be the same pair of sneakers, in a different colorway. And we have to say, it does remind us quite a bit of one half, of the Rick and Mortys.

LaMelo Ball at open gym with his 1 of 1 Academy team pic.twitter.com/YXLLsxYrHx — israel (@iohandles) September 22, 2022

Now many might say these are just the lows of the MB.01s, in the Green gecko colorway. However, the sneakers in the clip are very clearly mid-tops. And the pure Green Gecko colorway isn’t available in the mid-top models.

These sneakers clearly remind us of the bright green of the Rick and Mortys. And given just how successful they were, collaboration aside even, it isn’t surprising that Puma might be looking to have some similar-looking colorways in the MB.02 line.

So, is LaMelo Ball going to have an updated pair, in a similar colorway to the Rick and Mortys? Quite possibly.

But will there be another collaboration?

Well, Melo has been reported to be a massive fan of the show, so it’s definitely more possible than you might believe.

