LeBron James’ atrocious slide into IG model’s DMs resurfaces amidst Ime Udoka-Kathleen Nimmo Lynch fiasco

LeBron James once pulled an Adam Levine too, long before the pop-star ever got caught doing it

We’d say LeBron James is a pretty stable man, wouldn’t you?

We don’t mean that in a financial sense, no, we mean that in the sense of his role as a father of three, and as a loving husband of the gorgeous Savannah James.

Despite coming from a very humble background, clearly, the money didn’t change him. Frankly, Ime Udoka for one can maybe learn a thing or two from this man, after his alleged affair with female staff member, and wife of Celtics’ Vice President of Finance, Kathleen-Nimmo Lynch, something you can read about here.

But wait! It appears that the King’s record isn’t exactly squeaky clean either. In fact, as certain images reveal, the man might have been trying a bit, himself.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Heidi V. Hoback had a lot to reveal about LeBron James back in 2017

In case you aren’t aware of Heidi V. Hoback, she’s popularly known as an Instagram model, who also doubles as a hunter. And apparently, back in 2017, that was enough to do LeBron James in.

Take a look at the images in the tweet below.

In the spirit of Levine and Playboy Udoka, how’s about we bring this back too, eh? pic.twitter.com/lMoASfBdOj — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) September 23, 2022

Yikes.

If this was an attempt at something outside of his marriage, we have to say, the only thing worse than the moral arguments against him here, is his ‘pick-up line’.

But hey, it’s LeBron James. In all these years, there hasn’t been any real controversy surrounding this man’s family and marriage. So maybe he should be given the benefit of the doubt on this one.

Maybe this wasn’t something extra-marital after all.

