“Is LeBron James Cheating On His Wife?”: Lakers Star Liking ‘Thirst Traps’ From Model Has NBA Fans Up In Arms About Him And Savannah

The recent online activities of LeBron James have sparked a frenzy among NBA fans. The Los Angeles Lakers star was caught red-handed, liking ‘thirst traps’ from a model leading to concerns surrounding the longevity of his marriage. This purported behavior had the viewers up in arms as speculations began over his loyalty to his wife, Savannah.

A social media personality Mclovin recently uploaded images of her. With the caption, “This boy in my DM say I’m pretty,” she posted three pictures of selfies, which garnered thousands of likes. Unexpectedly, the 4x champion also liked her post, sparking rumours of a potential connection between the two parties.

Consequently, the turn of events made the headlines as the NBA supporters observed the instance. One such fan posted a screen recording of the occasion as evidence before questioning the commitment of the King. “Is Lebron James cheating on his wife?” he wrote displaying doubts over the Akron-born’s devotion.

Despite the seeming seriousness of the situation, several put into the limelight the short-term consequences of the instance. One such NBA follower declared, “LeBron sleeping on the couch tonight,” while mocking the 4x MVP for his actions.

The whispers surrounding the scenario gained momentum over time before the 20x All-Star swiftly unliked the post. After that, Mclovin clarified her stance stating, “Omg I never met LeBron y’all. I am not his side b***h”. Soon after that, she even turned her media handle private in an attempt to deal with the negative publicity.

Upon scrutinizing the entire situation, the possibility of the Lakers talisman liking the post by accident remained likely. Above all, over these years, his marriage life with Savannah has served as a benchmark for celebrity couples around the world.

On top of that, his entire empire of over $1.1 billion relies on his public image of being a loyal husband and responsible father. Therefore, a sudden act of infertility marks nothing more than just a mishap as the intricate details remain unknown.