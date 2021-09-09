Basketball

“No one of my age listens to Nas, Future has more classic albums”: When Lonzo Ball disrespected New York’s resident rap GOAT as a Lakers rookie and got clowned by NBA fans

"No one of my age listens to Nas, Future has more classic albums": When Lonzo Ball disrespected New York's resident rap GOAT as a Lakers rookie and got clowned by NBA fans
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Andy Dalton looking fresh”: NFL fans have hilarious reactions to Ed Sheeran performing live ahead of Bucs vs Cowboys season opener
Next Article
"Every basketball player wants to be a rapper": Kevin Durant and nas discuss how Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard are the best NBA rappers
Latest Posts