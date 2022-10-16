“Is LeBron James Left Handed?”: Could Lakers Superstar One Day Decide to Stop Shooting With His Right Hand?

What’s LeBron James’ secret? Is he a right-hand man, or a southpaw?

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Now, while countless fans may agree with that notion, the fact of the matter is, his quality on the court is just too good to ignore. All the dimes, the scoring, the defense, and the elite IQ, coming together in a 6’9” uber-athletic package?

It’s like Lord Almighty looked at Michael Jordan’s whole package, and took it personally.

But, what might be a bit jarring, is that it’s likely he’s not even doing all of this with the right hand.

Is LeBron James actually left-handed?

LeBron James shoots the ball with his right hand. So that should be case closed, right?

Well…

You see, in the world of sports, there are athletes that do things differently. In soccer, there are left-handed players that prefer to kick the ball with their right leg. And you have some basketball players doing something pretty similar too. And James is one of them.

Until he picks up a basketball, LeBron does everything with his left hand, whether it be writing, holding an object, and probably even brushing his teeth.

So, to cut a long story short, yes.

LeBron James is indeed left-handed.

Has LeBron James ever tried shooting with his left hand?

It would be harsh to say LeBron James doesn’t have a jump shot. However, the man isn’t exactly the greatest from the outside either.

There can be games where he just can’t miss, no matter how many he takes. But frankly, that can happen to anybody.

More often than not, he’s shooting from the outside at a sub-par rate.

So, with this being the reality of his situation, has the man ever tried experimenting with his left hand?

Well, he’s never tried it in an NBA game. But in practice, it didn’t look half bad.

Sure, it looks a bit awkward, but the arc looks good, and he can probably develop how softly the shot hits the rim if given enough time.

Truly, if LeBron James wanted to switch his shot over to his left hand, this little saying it’d be a bad idea.

