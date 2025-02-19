Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Hornets (Feb 19th)?

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) laughs on the bench during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

For the first time in his 22-season career, LeBron James sat out the All-Star Game on Sunday night. After experiencing continued discomfort in his left foot and ankle, the 40-year-old decided to rest over the weekend and avoid aggravating the injury further.

Advertisement

“With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming on,” the four-time NBA champion explained.

However, as the season returns for its second half, James remains ‘questionable’ on the latest injury report. Left foot soreness might keep him out of action on Wednesday when his Lakers take on the 13-39 Charlotte Hornets.

Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, they will be playing back-to-back as the game against Charlotte was rescheduled from January 9. On Thursday, they will travel to Portland to take on the 23-32 Trail Blazers.

JJ Redick might decide to bench James for both matchups, hoping that the supporting cast can rally against the bottom-seeded opponents in his absence. LeBron last suited up for the Lakers during their last game before the All-Star break.

In 34 minutes of action against the Utah Jazz, the four-time MVP tallied 18 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists while raining down 4 three-pointers. ‘The King’ played a more timid brand of basketball than usual, probably to avoid over-exerting his left leg.

So far this season, LeBron has continued to defy all expectations, playing in 48 of the Lakers’ 52 games. At the same time, he is averaging 24.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 9 assists, helping his team to an impressive 32-20 record.

With their newest addition, Luka Doncic, recovering from his own lower body issues, Redick will be hoping for contributions from at least one of his stars during the back-to-back games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James is currently on a day-to-day status. “I’m told that LeBron James will be re-evaluated later today and there’s optimism that he can be able to play in at least one of the next two games,” Charania shared on Tuesday.

While the Lakers certainly want to get James and Doncic acclimatized to playing together, Shams explained that they are open to limiting their shared playing time over the coming weeks.

“But also, the other side of it, is weighing potentially sitting LeBron James against these two lesser opponents. … As opposed to him playing, they could be looking at nine days of total rest,” the ESPN Insider added.

The next time LA faces an opponent with a .500+ record is on Saturday, when they take on the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Hopefully, with Doncic off of the Lakers injury report, he can hold down the fort against Charlotte and Portland, allowing the league’s oldest player 9 days of rest to recover from left foot soreness.