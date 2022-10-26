NBA Takes No Prisoners With Grant Williams’ Punishment After His Controversial Moment vs DeMar DeRozan and Bulls

Grant Williams faces some bad news as the Celtics forward will have to serve a 1-game suspension after his altercation in the loss to the Bulls.

On Tuesday night, the Celtics and Bulls matched up in a high-profile Eastern Conference battle. You had stars all around. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach Lavine all suited up to play.

Grant Williams has been the defensive enforcer for the Celtics over the last four years for the Celtics. He’s not going to score a lot or make the flashy plays that other stars in the league will make, but his presence is valuable.

Williams might be the best ‘pure shooter’ that the Celtics have on their rotation. This year, he’s taken 3 threes per game, hitting 2 of them, at an average of 66.7% for the year so far.

Grant Williams with the sickest fakeout ever and nails the three lol pic.twitter.com/G5wPvLDjwF — Efrain Ramos (@BLKRZN) October 19, 2022

Also Read: A LeBron James-led Team is Dead Last on Offense, is the King’s Reign Over?

Grant Williams gets handed a 1-game suspension for a controversial moment

During the Bulls game, Grant Williams got into a spot of trouble when he was called for a foul and started arguing with a referee. He ended up making contact with the ref, and he was ejected after receiving a technical shortly after.

Grant Williams joins Joe Mazzulla as he also gets ejected after bumping into the referee pic.twitter.com/htZxVuePnq — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 25, 2022

The Celtics were reeling at that point in the game, down 18, having blown a 19-point first-quarter lead in grand fashion. For his comments and actions, Williams has been suspended 1 game.

The NBA has suspended Grant Williams for one game following his ejection Monday night. pic.twitter.com/0VTdtAQWyR — Boston Sports Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) October 26, 2022

Facing up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics find themselves in a spot of bother. The Cavs have looked good this year with big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Boston will be without 2 out of 3 of their big men as Robert Williams is out with an injury and Williams must serve his suspension. The timing couldn’t be worse.

Fans are unhappy with the suspension

Looking back at the play, many NBA fans took to Twitter to express their outrage at the suspension. It doesn’t seem like Williams made intentional contact with the referee, and fans are making sure to point that out as they question the NBA’s decision-making process.

Two …interesting calls on Grant Williams followed by an ejection. https://t.co/EjHt9or5VV pic.twitter.com/OxHM7E8Du6 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) October 25, 2022

There is absolutely no reason Grant Williams should get a suspension for this… the officiating was absolutely horrendous against the bulls, and there was no intent to touch that pussy ref at all #nba #celtics #grantwilliams #bulls #basketball pic.twitter.com/7ufGzOwdH2 — zack (@zackmerrittt) October 26, 2022

Grant Williams literally got ejected because he got up and accidentally barely ran into the ref the NBA is literally so soft bro — mev 🧸🌹🏀 (@mevvybear) October 25, 2022

Also Read: Dennis Rodman Once Ate Pizza with a Detroit Pistons Ballboy Instead of Partying