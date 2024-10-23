“Lamar Jackson With the Ravens is Like Shaquille O’Neal With a Stephen Curry Jump Shot”: Emmanuel Acho

Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“Is this the best Lamar we have seen?” Echoed Emmanuel Acho, more as a statement than a question. Well, there is no doubt that the 2x NFL MVP is having one of the best seasons in the league. His TD and passing game have improved since last year, and that’s reflecting on how the Baltimore Ravens, currently 5-2, are playing.

After the last game against the dominant defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson looked a powerhouse, driving the team to bag those extra points and plays. He contributed 281 yards while his completion percentage was over 70 as well.

Acho, the former football LB, sat down with LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Chase Daniels on The Facility show to discuss Jackson’s phenomenal 5 TDs against the Bucs. Highlighting Lamar’s rich form, Acho said:

“Lamar Jackson has two MVPs. One of which is unanimous, yet this is the best version of Lamar Jackson we have ever seen and it is not even up for debate. That is crazy. Imagine that this Ravens offense, with Lamar Jackson, is like Shaquille O’Neal with a Steph Curry jump shot.“

The analyst elaborated on his analogy. The Ravens, this season, are great in the Red Zone and in terms of yardage coverage, he opined. The Purple Murder has the highest Red Zone TD percentage at 75.86% and they are second most in big plays.

It is akin to watching a combination of NBA legends O’Neal and Curry. On one hand, the “Big Aristotle” was known for his red zone prowess, much like Shaq on the inside. On the other hand, Jackson is great from a distance too, much like how Steph is unbeatable from long range.

In Acho’s words, the Ravens’ offense is “like a sniper that’s also elite with close hand-to-hand combats.” Jackson and Co. are getting better and better at it. Seven weeks into the season, he has already surpassed numerous elite QBs in terms of numbers and plays.

This Ravens offense, with Lamar Jackson, is like Shaquille O’Neal with a Steph Curry jumpshot.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/mdPyJadu8M — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 22, 2024

As per the NFL analyst, the players Jackson has overshadowed include Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy from week 7; Aaron Rodgers, who has been taking steps back in each game, CJ Stroud, and Dak Prescott, who have failed to create an impact so far.

Lamar’s game was heavily dependent on his running skills last season. This year, we have seen the QB improve his passing game as well. While words are being thrown about on how well the Ravens’ QB is executing his play on the field, stats justify the praise.

Jackson is statistically surpassing himself this year

In the 2024 season so far, Jackson has amassed 15 touchdowns, the second-highest, and just 2 interceptions. His QBR rating is also second at 74.3% for 1, 810 yards.

In comparison, in 2023 the QB gathered just 8 touchdowns for 1,610 yards with 3 interceptions in the first seven games. The drastic jump in the stats from last year to this season justifies Acho’s sentiment that Lamar is “getting better and better.”

While the season is still ongoing and the Kansas City Chiefs are proving to be unbeatable, it will be interesting to note how things eventually unfold.

Do you think Jackson will create history with his first SB entrance? Or do you think the Ravens will again fold in the playoffs? Share your thoughts in the comments below.