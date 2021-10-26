Basketball

Is LeBron James playing tonight following right ankle injury? Lakers reveal the All-NBA talent’s injury report ahead of game against the Spurs

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Spurs? Lakers reveal the All-NBA talent’s injury report following right ankle soreness
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen is stronger than his car" - Former Dutch racing driver on recent Max Verstappen's triumph against Mercedes
Next Article
"LaMelo Ball will be the face of the league, not Ja Morant!": Jay Williams makes a bold take about the upside of the Hornets rising star over the Grizzlies point guard
NBA Latest Post
"LaMelo Ball will be the face of the league, not Ja Morant!": Jay Williams makes a bold take about the upside of the Hornets rising star over the Grizzlies point guard
“LaMelo Ball will be the face of the league, not Ja Morant!”: Jay Williams makes a bold take about the upside of the Hornets rising star over the Grizzlies point guard

Former NBA player Jay Williams argues that Hornets star LaMelo Ball has a higher upside…