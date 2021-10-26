Is LeBron James playing tonight following right ankle injury? Lakers reveal the All-NBA talent’s injury report ahead of game against the Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers reveal that LeBron James has been downgraded in his injury report ahead of their game against the Spurs.

LeBron James is currently in his 19th NBA season and despite the fact that he looks to be in great shape when out on the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers need to approach his physical health with great caution. James may seem like he’s borderline invincible given his otherworldly conditioning but there’s a reason why we’ve seen a significant uptick in his shot attempts from beyond the arc.

The 2020-21 NBA season saw LeBron James be out for nearly 2 months after Solomon Hill fell on his right ankle during a game in March. James would enter this 2 month period as an MVP candidate and would exit it right in time for the purple and gold to be booted from the Playoffs in the first round.

Safe to say that if an ankle sprain is enough to keep ‘The King’ out for months on end, the Lakers need to be on their toes when monitoring James at this stage of his career.

Will LeBron James play tonight against the Spurs?

LeBron James would unfortunately go on to reaggravate the same right ankle he had issues with this past March when going up against the Memphis Grizzlies. Desmond Bane seemed to have fallen onto this region of his leg, leading to James hitting the floor in agony.

Though he would finish out the 121-118 victory over the Grizz, James would be listed as probable going into tonight’s game. However, an update from Dave McMenamin confirms that the Lakers have downgraded him from probable to questionable.

The Lakers have downgraded LeBron James’ status to questionable for tonight because of his sore right ankle — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

LeBron James and his availability against the San Antonio Spurs will most likely be a game-time decision, depending on how he feels prior to the start of the game.