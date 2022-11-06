Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? Lakers Issue Availability Report as ‘The King’ Hosts Former Team

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are finally finding some form. After losing five games in a row to start the season, the Lakers have won two of their last three games. After winning back-to-back games against the Nuggets and the Pelicans, the Lakers fell short to the Jazz the other night.

LeBron has been averaging 24 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists so far this season. With Russell Westbrook coming off the bench, Bron has taken over the ball-handling duties, and things have been running smoother for the team.

With the red-hot Cavaliers coming to town, the Lakers need to be on their best behavior. The Lakers would like to end their 4-game home stand with a win before they head out on the road. The Lakers play the Cavs tonight and then head to Utah to play the Jazz tomorrow. This leaves the fans wondering whether LeBron James would suit up for the first night of the back-to-back.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers recorded two wins, but that doesn’t mean their job is done. This is a long season, and the Lakers need to win a lot more if they want to make their way back to the playoffs. Knowing this, Head Coach Darvin Ham talked about his stars ahead of the upcoming back-to-back games.

Darvin Ham said the current expectation is that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play in both ends of the Lakers’ back-to-back games vs. Cleveland on Sunday and at Utah on Monday. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 5, 2022

According to the coach, LeBron James will play tonight.

Taking on the Cavaliers, we can expect LeBron to put his best foot forward and try and take the Lakers past the finish line.

