Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Lakers Issue Injury Report for The King’s Availability for the “Battle of LA”

LeBron James was available for the Lakers’ season opener vs GSW, but will he take on the court against the Los Angeles Clippers?

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers suffering a disappointing 123-109 loss against the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James had a pretty dominating performance to start his 20th campaign.

On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-9 forward saw 35:12 minutes of game time and managed to stuff the stat sheet with a 31-point, 14-rebound, and 8-assist near triple-double performance while shooting 12-26 from the field and a flawless 100% from the charity stripe.

Commencing their season with a 0-1 record, Lakers Nation will hope that Darvin Ham’s boys manage to grab the first win of the year against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. However, with Bron up on the team’s injury report, we are still not sure how realistic a goal it is for the 17-time champions.

LeBron James is listed as a ‘probable’ in the Lakers’ clash against the Clippers

Despite averaging a staggering 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, the 4-time MVP missed out on a majority of the games this past campaign. Prevailing injuries in his legs were a huge reason why the 18-time All-Star missed out on a majority of the season.

However, in the Lakers’ preseason and first regular season clash, Bron showed no signs of his foot bothering him. Despite being placed on the franchise’s injury list, he managed to suit up and play without any minute restrictions.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Clippers-Lakers clash, the 18-time All-NBA Team player has not yet been taken off the team’s injury report. With a “left foot soreness”, LeBron James is listed as a ‘probable’.

Status report for tomorrow’s game between the Lakers and Clippers: pic.twitter.com/U08hama4zg — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 20, 2022

Will LeBron suit up on Thursday night?

What does ‘probable’ mean, in terms of LBJ taking on the floor?

Nowhere in the last game did it seem that Bron’s left foot was bothering him. Instead, the 20-year veteran went on to play the second-highest minutes, only behind Anthony Davis (also listed as a probable vs Clippers).

LAL fans can expect James to take on the hardwood at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night, and play in full force.

Going up against a stacked LAC squad that includes the likes of a healthy Kawhi Leonard, John Wall, alongside Paul George, the Lakers are in for one tough battle.

