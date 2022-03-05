Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors? Lakers release knee injury report for their 4-time Finals MVP as they reel under a 4-game losing streak

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, they did. Fans have begun to boo the team, which has lost all three games since returning from the NBA All-Star break.

The Lakers faced a humiliating defeat in a 28-point loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and then were blown out by city rivals, Los Angeles Clippers.

Their fans have been vocal in their dissatisfaction with the team. Even with LeBron on the court, the team’s struggles continue, and no one knows where their next victory will come from, even when playing against “smaller” teams.

LeBron James has been nursing soreness in his knee and has been listed as day-to-day as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

LeBron was listed as questionable for the Clippers but ending up playing and suffering a heavy defeat at the hands of the other team from LA.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs The Golden State Warriors?

LeBron James is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA’s official injury report due to knee soreness. The team captain has been out with an injury since before the All-Star break and could be called upon again tonight.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Lakers SF LeBron James (knee) is questionable for Saturday’s game vs. the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/LKNXiOe0lD — DK Nation (@dklive) March 5, 2022

As the season comes to a close, the Lakers are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings and are in danger of losing their spot in the play-in tournament if their current form continues.

Russell Westbrook, the team’s high-profile offseason acquisition, has been the team’s biggest disappointment, failing to produce at the level many expected.

Anthony Davis has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks with a foot injury. Talen Horton-Tucker is listed as day-to-day and is in doubt for the game.

The Los Angeles Lakers need to rally together and make a strong push for the playoffs as they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs altogether. LeBron James’ fitness will be a defining factor for the Lakers as they sit 9th in the Western Conference after winning two of their last ten games.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in an attempt to regain momentum and turn the season around.