Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Lakers Release Injury Report For 4-Time MVP

The prospective absences of Ja Morant and LeBron James loom large in a fixture that had Shannon Sharpe animated in its last edition.

Lakers fans will be buoyed by the display put on by their team this past Sunday. Despite not having LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell available, they put on a spirited display to beat the Warriors 113-105 and spoil Stephen Curry’s return game.

The team has been in pretty good form since the trade deadline brought in crucial roster reinforcements. They sport a 6-3 record since trading Russell Westbrook away.

Crucially, they haven’t had LeBron playing for most of these games and have still clicked on both ends. Anthony Davis, who started the season off in rude form, seems to have gotten back to that level.

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, Anthony Davis has attempted 19-plus shots in four straight games. “I’m in a great groove right now,” Davis said after his second straight game w/ at least 38 points. “I feel really good.” On AD’s recent surge: https://t.co/8cPuUu5qDl — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 6, 2023

Also Read – “If Kevin Garnett Isn’t MVP, I’m Leaving The NBA”: When LeBron James ‘Threatened’ To Retire in 2004

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Grizzlies?

LeBron James continues to remain sidelined for the Lakers with a right foot tendon injury. The superstar had begun wearing a walking boot after his ankle sprain suffered against the Mavericks.

Though the walking boot is now off, as evident from James’ updates, he’s still a fair ways removed from match fitness. The Lakers would definitely have wanted their lynchpin to be available, but they have to manage in his absence. James will be reevaluated in 10 more days.

On the bright side, combo guard D’Angelo Russell has been upgraded to questionable status against the Grizzlies. The Lakers will definitely need a playmaker against a Memphis team that plays well without Morant available.

The Lakers could use D’Angelo Russell back in the lineup — he’s upgraded to questionable tomorrow against Memphis. pic.twitter.com/JiOugI4jH3 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 7, 2023

Also Read – Inspired by Tom Brady, LeBron James Once Announced That He Will Play in the NBA Until He Can’t walk Anymore

LeBron’s stats this season

King James was on course to average 30 points per game for the 2nd time beyond age 36. The 38-year-old had to drive up his scoring production in the absence of Anthony Davis mid-way through the season.

However, his scoring fell a bit after the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. Bron is currently averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. His true shooting percentage of 58.3% is at a 9-year low since his first season in his second Cleveland spell.