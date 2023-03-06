Inspired by Tom Brady, LeBron James Once Announced That He Will Play in the NBA Until He Can’t walk Anymore

Tom Brady, without a doubt, is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the great game. With as many as 7 Super Bowl titles to his name, Brady has achieved what no one has ever been able to.

Not many people disagree to the notion that Brady, well and truly, is one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen. After all, staying active in one of the most physically demanding leagues on the planet for well over two decades is not an easy task to accomplish.

LeBron James wants to be the Tom Brady of NBA

As it turns out, extremely impressed by Tom’s longevity, LeBron James is also trying to do in the NBA what Brady has done in the NFL. Back in 2019, during an interaction with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, LeBron had stated that unless he reaches a stage where he can’t even walk anymore, he won’t call it quits.

“Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more,” James had famously claimed. While Tom went on to announce his retirement from the sport last year, he un-retired in a matter of weeks to lead the Bucs for yet another season.

With Carmelo Anthony coming back to the NBA, LeBron James was asked if he’s thought how the end of his career will look: “Not really. Not the way I feel right now. Me and Tom Brady are one in the same. We’re going to play until we can’t walk no more.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 15, 2019

Finally, after a forgettable season, Tom announced his second, and probably the final retirement earlier this year. However, by the time he retired, Tom had won more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the competition. As far as LeBron is concerned, although he hasn’t retired yet, he still needs to win 3 more championships to equalize Tom’s record.

Can LeBron James surpass Tom Brady in terms of maximum seasons played?

LeBron has played for 20 seasons already and the 38-year-old definitely seems to have the energy required to play for more years to come. However, his last NBA championship win was in 2020 and it is a fact that isn’t getting any younger.

Moreover, while his individual numbers haven’t been bad during the 2022 season, his team has struggled big time this year which further pushes him away from the next championship victory. Looking at all this, it would be fair to say that while 7 championship titles might be a far cry for LeBron, he can match and even break Tom’s record of playing for 23 seasons.

It will be interesting to see how LeBron manages to keep the hunger alive if his team continues to struggle in the time to come.

