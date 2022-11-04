Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Lakers’ Release Availability Update on 4-Time NBA Champ

LeBron James is easily one of the most fearsome players in the league currently. Despite inching closer to 38 with each passing day, the 4-time NBA Champ has shown no signs of slowing down. However, his freak athleticism has not advanced the Lakers’ cause who continue to struggle this season too.

Usually, as players age, they tend to lose their strength and agility. The athletic abilities that put them on top of the world begin to fade. Usually, by the time most athletes are 36-37, they see a sharp decline in their abilities.

But LeBron James has proven himself to be an anomaly. He is an absolute beast who is still dominating with his strength and physicality. The Lakers superstar can still jump as high as when he was 29 and is still as fast.

But despite all the gifts and anomalies supporting King James, LBJ has not found the right way to lead the gold and purple. Friday will be a test for him as he will attempt to help his team win their 3rd game of the season. He has been listed as probable.

LeBron James and the Lakers will try to win third game in a row

As per the Lakers’ injury report, LeBron is all set to make an appearance against the Utah Jazz. He is yet to miss a single game this season. Hopefully, he won’t have to face any more injuries like his abdomen strain last season.

With age being a major factor in sports, especially in a high-intensity game like basketball, LeBron’s longevity is as rare as they come. That being said, his continued athletic performance can also prove fatal if he incurs any injury.

At such an age, even a sprain could possibly cost the living legend many games. Hopefully, the gold and purple fans won’t have to witness this.

