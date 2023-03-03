Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers issue injury report for NBA's Scoring King

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) sits on the bench during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Lakers are a team with a history of being a winning franchise. Led by LeBron James, many had high expectations for the team this season. Unfortunately, things have not been looking good for King James and co.

Currently sitting at 11th in the Western Conference, the Lakers find themselves just below a Play-In tournament spot. But, given recent events, things have gone from bad to worse for the Purple and Gold. LeBron James was ruled out indefinitely after sustaining a nasty leg injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

Seeing how important a fit and healthy King is for the Lakers’ success. The team takes on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. A match in which a win would prove integral. But, will the NBA’s all-time leading scorer be available?

LeBron James has been ruled out for the Lakers’ match against the Timberwolves

With the Lakers’ current position, every win counts. And tonight’s match against the Minnesota Timberwolves is no exception. Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards are a trio that will be tough to handle.

Given the circumstances, the Lakers faithful would love to see LeBron James in action. However, King James is out of action with a foot injury, and will not feature in the team’s starting five, let alone the bench.

LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell are out tomorrow vs. Minnesota. Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) are probable. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) March 3, 2023

To make matters worse, former T-Wolves star D’Angelo Russell is also unavailable. Additionally, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder’s availability is in question.

Safe to say that Lakers fans will have their head in their hands. Hopefully, the rest of the roster will have what it takes to propel them past the challenge that Minnesota provides.

King James went down with an injury weeks after breaking the scoring record

The injury to LeBron James was an unfortunate incident, to say the least. The King was on a roll and looked all set to take a new look Lakers team back to the Playoffs. After all, he was on a high, being just weeks removed from breaking the scoring record. A monumental achievement that saw him surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take the title.

The record. LeBron James is the all-time NBA #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/GJihlPZBQ6 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It’s clear to see that LeBron is the key to any form of success the Lakers may achieve this season. Hopefully, he will be back in action as soon as possible.

