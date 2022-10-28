Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report For the 4x MVP

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) gestures as he controls the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Amid a conundrum, the Lakers seek their first win of the season against Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. Will LeBron James play this one?



It hasn’t been even 10 days to the start of the 2022-23 season, and we can guess that LeBron James could never have been as frustrated as he is in his 20th one.

Ideally, this should have been an easy-going one in which two of the game’s (official) greatest players, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook carry The King to his 5th title.

But both of them are finding the job playing under a GOAT contender tough. They had the personal worst seasons last term and are moving towards making it worse this year.

How is the 37-year-old going to handle this? But the question that matters right now is – will he play against the Wolves?

LeBron James is listed as “probable” before the game against Timberwolves

With what we have seen until now, the Lakers are looking like they are heading towards a similar trajectory to last year or worst.

If things are to work, both AD and LBJ need to be on the floor against the Wolves who are 3-2 to start the season and expect much better from themselves after the addition of Rudy Gobert. But James is listed as “probable” for the game.

LeBron was listed as ‘probable’ for the last two games as well, but he played them both. So, this might look like a game-time decision officially, but he will play this game and every game possible until the Lakers get back to winning ways.

Can The King make a comeback from this 0-4 start?

History suggests that whenever James has started a season with 3 straight losses his team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

That happened just four times in his 20-year-long career. Now whether he masterminds a comeback of his team from here or just goes about his business of becoming the NBA’s greatest-ever scorer, we will be witnessing it in the next few days.

Kareem-Abdul Jabbar will be with us as well with all his “good” wishes for the King. Let us hope we do not have to watch another postseason without LeBron James. Yes, already! The Lakers need it.

