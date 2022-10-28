Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Lakers Release Injury Report For the Former Champion

Looking to erase their losing streak, the LA Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves in an away game.

Amid the high drama in La La Land, the Lakers will be paying the Wolves a visit in Minnesota, looking to open their winning account. Currently down 0-4, the purple and gold have been nothing short of a disaster, placed at the bottom of the league in both offense and 3-point shooting.

As Russell Westbrook continues to endure most of the blame for the Lakers’ poor performances, the recent loss against the Nuggets brought to light a lot of things. While LeBron James continues to be the only saving grace, there have been doubts over Anthony Davis off-late.

While statistics continue to side with The Brow, his shooting from 3-point range continues to be an area of concern. The former champion is 18.2% from beyond the arc, 27.8% in the paint, with his mid-range being no good at 14.3%. To top it all, the 6ft 10′ forward remains injury-prone.

There has been a lot of murmur around AD’s health off-late, with instances of him falling hard on the ground or holding his back post a contested rebound.

Is Anthony Davis playing tonight?

According to the latest reports, AD is considered questionable against the T-Wolves, owing to low back tightness. An unfortunate development for Lakers Nation, given the size of the Minnesota roster, boasting twin towers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Injury report for LAL’s Friday night game at Minnesota: Russell Westbrook: questionable (left hamstring soreness)

Anthony Davis: questionable (low back tightness)

LeBron James: probable (left foot soreness) — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 27, 2022

The Wolves currently stand 3-2, ranked 10th offensively and 14th defensively. GM Tim Connelly has gathered all the personnel ensuring the team makes a deep playoff run this season, consisting of three All-Stars in its lineup, Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Rudy Gobert. Not to forget Anthony Edwards, who aims to start the ASG this season.

Thus a lot rests on the inexperienced unit of Loonie Walker, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn, given the Lakers Big 3 listed as probable.

Anthony Davis stats vs Timberwolves.

In his 11-seasons so far in the league, AD has averaged 25.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 1.6 BPG against the Wolves, shooting 56.3% from the field.

The eight-time All-Star has a 13-12 record against the Minnesota team.

