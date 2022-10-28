Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? Bucks Issue Availability Report for 2x NBA MVP

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo has started the season on an excellent note. Will he suit up and continue against the Knicks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the NBA currently. This is something everyone in and around the NBA knows. After losing to the Celtics in the 2nd round of the playoffs last year, Giannis has come back with a mission. He wants to repeat the success the Bucks had in 2021.

So far, Giannis has made his intention clear with his performance on the court. In the three games the Bucks have played this season, Giannis has averaged 36 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and two blocks. He’s doing all of this while shooting 40% from the deep.

The 2021 Finals MVP has led the team to a 3-0 start and would like to make the same 4-0 tonight. However, the question that looms is whether Antetokounmpo will suit up tonight as the Knicks come to town, or will he sit this one out?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

Giannis is playing his 10th season in the NBA and has shown us that he’s playing some of the best basketball of his life. With Khris Middleton out due to injury, Giannis has been leading the Bucks on all fronts.

So far, the Bucks have taken down two huge Eastern Conference opponents: The Sixers and the Nets. The Bucks would like to keep rampaging, and for the same, Giannis staying healthy is crucial. As of now, the 27-year-old has shown no signs of any injury or fatigue, despite playing in the EuroBasket over the summer.

The injury report issued by the team does not have Giannis on it.

The Bucks’ injury report remains unchanged for Friday’s game against the Knicks. OUT:

Pat Connaughton (right calf strain)

Joe Ingles (left ACL surgery)

Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery)

AJ Green (two-way G-League assignment) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) October 27, 2022

This means Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up tonight against the Knicks.

Can the Bucks repeat the success they had in 2021?

The Milwaukee Bucks had a run of a lifetime during the 2020-21 season. After finishing #3 in the East, they took down the 2020 Finalists, Miami Heat, in the first round. Next up, they took down a Brooklyn Nets team having Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. In the conference Finals, Giannis and the Bucks beat the Hawks 4-2. The Suns took an early 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. However, the Bucks rampaged back, took the next four games, and won the 2021 NBA Championship.

The Bucks fell out in the 2nd round last season due to Khris Middleton’s absence. However, this year, if the team is all healthy, they may have the firepower to go all the way again. The East is stacked up this year, and the path won’t be easy. However, the Bucks have a fair shot at the championship with Giannis at the helm.

