Is Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis the Biggest Trade in NBA History?

Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade has caused a lot of commotion in NBA circles. Fans and analysts alike have expressed their shock, and their reaction has raised the question: Is this the biggest trade in NBA history? Even Kevin Durant, who’s been the main piece in a few league-shaking moves, was seemingly lost for words last night, as he spoke to Duane Rankin in the Suns’ locker room.

After the loss against the Blazers, KD revealed how shocked he was by the trade. Speaking to Suns’ reporter Rankin, Durant called the trade the biggest one he’d seen in his life. He also spoke of this trade motivating other teams to add their superstars in trade deals if the project wasn’t working out.

“This got to be the biggest trade I’ve seen since I’ve been in the league or since I’ve been watching the sport. This is insane. So yeah, every other team might get confidence and say f**k it, I’ll trade a few of my top players if this ain’t working.”

"Insane. It's crazy, crazy." Kevin Durant on mega Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. "Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside." On teams following suit before Feb.… pic.twitter.com/DekP4eRN6N — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2025

KD has certainly called it the biggest trade he’s ever seen, but let’s take a look at some other league-defining trades, starting with the Boston Celtics’ acquisition of Bill Russell.

Bill Russell to the Boston Celtics

A bonafide Celtics legend, Bill Russell was drafted by the Saint Louis Hawks in the 1956 NBA draft. Fortunately for him and the Celtics, the Hawks had their sights set on Center Ed Macauley, a six-time NBA star, who had requested to be traded to Saint Louis. The Hawks gave up Russell to the Celtics in exchange for Macauley and Cliff Hagan.

This trade is considered one of the biggest in NBA history, as Russell led the Celtics to 11 NBA championships, with one of them coming as a player/coach in the 1968-69 season.

Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat

After an 8 year period of domination in Los Angeles, a falling out with Kobe Bryant led to Shaq getting traded to the Miami Heat. On July 14, 2004, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Shaquille O’Neal to the Miami Heat, marking the end of a dynasty.

The Lakers did receive some solid pieces back in the deal, as they acquired Lamar Odom, Caron Butler, Brian Grant, and a future first-round pick, who became Jordan Farmar.

The trade didn’t work out well for the Lakers immediately, as Shaq won a title just two years later. The Lakers eventually got a return on their investment, winning two titles in 2009 and 2010.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the Los Angeles Lakers

Kareem was the league’s best player, and in 1971, he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship. However, poor decisions from the team’s front office led to the center demanding a trade in 1974. On June 16, 1975, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Walt Wesley from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Elmore Smith, Brian Winters, Junior Bridgeman, and Dave Meyers.